Lakeland, Fla.—Sunshine Interiors, located here, hosted the first Step Up Tour, a World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) initiative, today. Sunshine Interiors is the first of more than a dozen flooring dealers who will host a Step Up Tour event this year. The event is intended to shine a light on a leading flooring retailer and share best practices with other dealers.
WFCA kicks off Step Up Tour in Lakeland
