WFCA kicks off Step Up Tour in Lakeland

By FCNews Staff
Lakeland, Fla.—Sunshine Interiors, located here, hosted the first Step Up Tour, a World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) initiative, today. Sunshine Interiors is the first of more than a dozen flooring dealers who will host a Step Up Tour event this year. The event is intended to shine a light on a leading flooring retailer and share best practices with other dealers.

Sunshine Interiors owner Darren Harrison and WFCA chairman Scott Humphrey welcome Jodie Rosa, senior vice president of Rodda Construction, a Sunshine client. 
Harrison is flanked by Mohawk rep, Ronnie Richardson, and Karastan rep, Justin Glasser.
Boyd, a black lab, is the official greeter at Sunshine Interiors.
Humphrey presents Harrison with the first Step Up award during the inaugural event.
