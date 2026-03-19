What are dealers doing to combat rising costs?

Debit and credit card fees are among the top monthly expenses for many small businesses, with the costs becoming more onerous as fewer consumers carry cash. According to the Merchants Payment Coalition, so-called swipe fees hit a record $187.2 billion in 2024, a 70% increase since the pandemic. This increase is largely due to Visa and Mastercard, which control 80% of the market, raising fees despite lower processing costs.

In November, Mastercard and Visa announced a revised $38 billion settlement with merchants who accused the card networks of charging too much to accept their credit cards, hoping to satisfy a judge who rejected a smaller accord as inadequate.

How do smaller merchants respond to the big credit card companies? A 2024 J.D. Power survey found that 34% of U.S. small businesses added a credit card surcharge; the rest did not. Flooring retailers, meanwhile, largely build the cost into their overall pricing or simply eat the cost of the swipe fees.

Some merchant services companies offer programs so dealers don’t have to absorb the swipe fee increase, saving them money in the long run. “We focus on helping independent businesses identify cost-saving strategies, improve payment efficiency and strengthen profitability without sacrificing customer satisfaction,” said Connor White, vice president of sales for New York-based Ball Business Network, which advises clients on eliminating merchant processing fees. “Collaboration and shared insight are key to navigating these ongoing pressures in today’s competitive marketplace.”

Given that swipe fees are a constant annoyance for flooring dealers, FCNews asked several owners how they deal with it.

“A year or so ago we added a line-item convenience fee of 2% for using a credit card. It does not cover the whole cost but puts a dent in the processing fees. We also added the option of paying via secure ACH via an online portal. The cost is minimal compared to a credit card—$37 monthly fee and $15 per transaction. Most of our clients understand. We refer back to the other companies that charge this fee, including DMV, utility companies, property tax bills, etc. We have drastically cut our credit card processing fees, and that number drops to the bottom line.”

— Brett Hemphill

Hemphill’s Rugs & Carpets

Costa Mesa, Calif.

“Swipe fees are a large factor in our business. In fact, we were discussing the issue in a meeting recently. We are thinking about adding a percentage to the retail selling price across the board and then offering a cash discount.”

— Paul Deschenes

Schneider’s Flooring America

Vernon, Conn.

“I have been taking the hit. Most of my transactions are keyed in (entered manually, rather than through other methods like swiping a card), so they are more expensive. I am not sure what I will do about them.”

— Phil Meyer

Carpet One Floor & Home

Concord, Calif.

“Mastercard/Visa fees have gotten ridiculous. We make sure we offer financing to all our customers as we find it costs us less than when consumers use credit cards. We do not like to bring things up to our customers that we consider to be a negative, such as charging them for using credit cards. We feel that is a turnoff to them. We never pass credit card fees on to our customers. The way we have chosen to address those costs is we have continually raised our gross profit percentage on all sales through the years to cover rising expenses, such as credit card fees. We find it easier just to handle it that way without ever mentioning it to the customer.”

— Ted Gregerson

Ted’s Floors & Beyond

Anniston, Ala.

“Currently, we do not charge a separate convenience fee for customers using a card, but we have it built in as part of our cost of doing business. However, we are implementing new software that we can toggle on for the customer to pay the additional fee if we decide to do so when we go live; but at this time I don’t see us implementing that feature. We will continue to have a cost factor built into our price and offer a discount for those paying with a method that does not charge us a fee.”

— Carlton Billingsley

Floors and More

Benton, Ark.

“We discussed this exact topic for roughly three years across our leadership team. We finally made the move to charge a fee in 2024 and haven’t looked back. We had one customer complain and have recouped more than enough to justify the decision. At the same time, we also rolled out a text-to-pay option that utilizes ACH payments, which only cost $1 per transaction. We felt it was important to offer as many no-fee options as possible to our clients.”

— Matt Wien

Marshall Flooring

Mayfield Heights, Ohio

“All costs—including fees and overhead—are factored in before setting our margins so we can stay in business. When a customer chooses to pay with cash, I’m happy to pass along a discount.”

— Alex Roberts

Roberts Carpet & Fine Floors

Houston

“We add it into our margin number that we calculate. If the customer wants to pay with a check or cash, we can drop a percentage off the bill, but most people want to pay with a card, so we have to figure the cost into the vast majority of pricing. I have found people don’t want to be ‘charged’ for using a card. When they ask if I have an additional surcharge for using a card, they are pleasantly surprised that I do not. I do mention it is figured into the price, but at that point they don’t care—they just don’t want to pay more. You can sell the project flawlessly and then when it comes down to payment, asking for 3%-4% more can irritate them. I do my best to avoid it and have it in my margins instead.”

— Typhannie Harker

Carpeting by Mike

Somerset, Wis.