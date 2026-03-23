What is truly special about the NFA

Accompanying this issue of FCNews you will find a special supplement commemorating the National Floorcovering Association (NFA)’s 35th anniversary. While this issue is dedicated to the group’s 40 members, I would recommend looking at each dealer’s profile page, where they mention some of their competitive advantages, points of differentiation and keys to success. If you take the time to peruse the issue, I’m sure you will find at least one takeaway that can help your business.

I recognize that not every floor covering retailer can identify with an NFA member, most of which will do at least $20 million in annual volume—some substantially more. They are all entrepreneurs, solid businesspeople and successful. And, yes, they are afforded certain advantages that being part of a large group provides. Whether it’s special pricing on rolled goods or pallet buys, exclusive products or simply access to top-level management at the manufacturer level, it is inarguable that NFA members most often have a competitive edge in their respective marketplaces.

The group has come a long way in 35 years since Charlie Levin put an eight-piece band together. Today it’s an exclusive club of 40 retailers. Membership is by invitation only—and then you get vetted. It was easier to get into Studio 54 on a Saturday night back in the day. You have to be more than a successful retailer; you need to add value to the group. And most important, you need to be a solid individual and jibe with the group.

That last part is what has always stuck out in my mind about the NFA. They are quality people. Within the group, every member is more than willing to help a fellow member with any issue they may be having. If you are in the club, you gain access to 39 like-minded consultants. Many often visit each other’s stores. And success doesn’t preclude you from having issues or challenges where advice is needed.

Attending an NFA meeting is special. As a member of the press, I, along with my competition, gain entrée into the club, if only for three days twice a year. I don’t have to wait hours behind that velvet rope. What’s more, we are welcomed. And let me tell you—spending a few days with some of the sharpest tools in the shed along with the top executives is invaluable. There’s a reason why God gave us two ears and one mouth.

I can’t recall my first NFA meeting, but I know Gary Cissell was president. Love him or hate him, it was he who increased vendor participation and value at meetings, which became high-profile events at lavish locales. It was Cissell who enacted the famed “speed dating” format where every vendor gets about 20 minutes with every NFA member before rotating.

Then there is Sam Roberts. The man is 10x larger in stature than his frame would suggest. No person left their mark on the NFA like Sam did as the fourth president. Roberts brought structure to the group. Roberts initiated board meetings where the board actually had a purpose. Roberts started the committee approach that led to more interaction with vendors and more opportunities for both them and NFA members—not the least of which was the first direct-selling deal with Armstrong. Roberts also came up with the specialty vendor showcase, held the day before Surfaces, as a way to drive additional revenue for the NFA. And last but not least, the only executive director the group has ever known, Lisa Browning, was hired under his watch.

Sam has been a friend for many years, and the same can be said for so many NFA members. To say the man is gracious would be an understatement. The O’Krents are relatively new, but I would challenge anyone to find a classier family. Phil Koufidakis and I came to realize we frequented the same spots at the same time on the Upper West Side of NYC in the ’80s. I wouldn’t go to L.A. without having a meal with Jimmy Poulos and Ian Newton. They don’t come more loyal than Ashlie Butler—and she’s no lightweight. I’ve been to Celtics and Packers games with the Maccos and AJ Rose. These are some of the best people you’ll find.

There have been about 75 dealers who at one point belonged to the club. Many left for one reason or another; most sold, some fell below the threshold and others wound up not being a fit. The one commonality: They all at one point belonged to a very exclusive club.

Congratulations to NFA on 35 years. You raise the bar both professionally and personally.