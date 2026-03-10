Wonder Porcelain to debut Ivorynn Stone at Coverings

Las Vegas—Wonder Porcelain announced the release of its Ivorynn Stone porcelain collection. The new line will debut at Coverings 2026 in Las Vegas at Booth 4439. The launch showcases its Sinking Ink technology.

The company manufactures Ivorynn Stone at its production facility in Lebanon, Tenn. The collection recreates the look of natural travertine using high-performance porcelain. The company uses advanced digital graphics and 3D digital structure printing to achieve the effect. This dual process captures the linear movement and organic variation found in natural stone. It also recreates the tactile surface detail and subtle pores associated with travertine.

“Travertine has always been admired for its calm, architectural character,” said Dave Godlewski, vice president of sales and marketing at Wonder Porcelain. “With Ivorynn Stone, we harnessed 3D technology to mirror that warmth and authenticity while delivering the durability and precision of American-made porcelain.”

Collection details

The Ivorynn Stone collection features a sophisticated matte finish. The line comes in three large-format sizes: 16 x 32, 32 x 32 and 24 x 48.

The curated color palette includes Sahara Sand, Caramel Noce and Riverstone Grey.

Trim and accent options include bullnose pieces, 3-inch hexagon mosaics and 2 x 2 mosaics designed to expand installation possibilities.

Attendees at Coverings 2026 will be able to experience the collection firsthand at Wonder Porcelain’s booth.