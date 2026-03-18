Wonder Porcelain to debut Tuxedo collection at Coverings 2026

Las Vegas—Wonder Porcelain will introduce its new Tuxedo porcelain collection at Coverings 2026. The event will take place March 30 through April 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The collection features a deep black porcelain surface designed to deliver a bold and refined aesthetic for modern interiors.

Wonder Porcelain said the Tuxedo collection represents a milestone for domestically produced porcelain tile. The product delivers a rich black tone that absorbs light and creates strong contrast within architectural spaces.

The collection is available in matte and polished finishes. Tile formats include 12 x 24, 24 x 24, 24 x 48 and 12 x 12. The line also includes mosaics in square hexagon and diamond shapes.

“The North American design community has been searching for a true deep black porcelain that maintains its elegance and depth in any light,” said Dave Godlewski, vice president of sales and marketing for Wonder Porcelain. “With the launch of our ‘Purest Black,’ we are providing designers with a bold sophisticated tool to anchor modern spaces.”

Wonder Porcelain developed the product through an extensive research and development process that focused on glaze chemistry and color saturation.

The Tuxedo collection complements the company’s Arctic Style porcelain line. Arctic Style features a bright white surface designed for classic black-and-white interiors.

Arctic Style is available in matte and polished finishes with formats including 12 x1 2, 12 x2 4, 24 x 24 and 24 x 48.

Wonder Porcelain also introduced Tuxedo and Arctic Style mosaics produced at the company’s Tennessee manufacturing facility. The mosaics combine matte and polished finishes and are available in 2 x 2, 3-inch hexagon and diamond patterns.