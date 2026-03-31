Zellige Tile Studio highlights authentic craft at Coverings 2026

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsZellige Tile Studio highlights authentic craft at Coverings 2026

Zellige Tile StudioLas Vegas—Zellige Tile Studio is using its presence at Coverings 2026 to help designers and specifiers better understand authentic Moroccan Zellige tile and why the distinction matters.

“Zellige-inspired” and “Zellige-look” products continue to grow across the industry. Zellige Tile Studio is focusing on education as much as presentation. Zellige Tile Studio partners with artisans in Fes, Morocco, where craftspeople have practiced the craft for centuries. They shape, hand-glaze and kiln-fire each tile. This process creates natural variation in tone, texture and dimension that machines cannot replicate.

“At Coverings, we’re not just showcasing tile — we’re educating the market,” said Owice Aittaleb, founder of Zellige Tile Studio. “Many products today are designed to look like Zellige, but authentic Zellige is not an aesthetic. It’s a craft, a process and a cultural heritage.”

Zellige Tile Studio highlighted four defining qualities that separate authentic Zellige from “Zellige-inspired” alternatives:

  • Made by hand, not machine — Craftspeople shape and glaze each tile by hand, not machine, creating natural variation instead of engineered uniformity.
  • Sustains a local economy — Authentic Zellige supports artisan communities and preserves centuries-old craftsmanship in Morocco.
  • Perfectly imperfect texture — Subtle surface irregularities reflect light in dynamic ways, adding depth and movement to a space.
  • Character that deepens over time — Handmade clay and glaze develop richness and patina, enhancing long-term visual appeal.

While imitation products often prioritize uniformity and large-scale manufacturing, designers are increasingly drawn to materials that offer nuance, texture and authenticity.

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