Aaron John named SVP of residential sales at Shaw

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsAaron John named SVP of residential sales at Shaw

Dalton—Shaw Industries Group announced that Aaron John has been named senior vice president of residential sales.

“Aaron knows Shaw well and has a passion for our industry and our customers,” said Benjamin Liebert, president of Shaw Residential. “He has a deep history of forming long-lasting relationships with customers across our dealer network.”

John brings more than two decades of experience at Shaw, having held leadership roles across the residential business, including: regional vice president; director of Shaw Flooring Network & Retail Programs; and divisional vice president. He is known for his extensive leadership experience, strong cross-functional business acumen and building high-performing teams.

Under John’s leadership, Shaw’s general managers will continue to drive strong local market execution and customer-focused outcomes. He will lead efforts to create consistency, strengthen alignment and set clear direction across the sales organization.

“Our sales team is dedicated to helping our customers grow in 2026 and beyond,” John said. “My priority is bringing clarity and focus to our efforts, so our dealers feel supported and confident navigating today’s complex market.”

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