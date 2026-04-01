Coverings 2026 announces Best Booth winners

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCoverings 2026 announces Best Booth winners

Las Vegas—Coverings, the largest tile and stone event in North America, announced seven Best Booth Award winners at its 2026 event held here. The awards recognize standout exhibits for creative design and visual impact.

The program includes three Best in Show awards, three Best Display awards and one Best Stone Display award. A panel of industry leaders selected the winners from across the show floor.

“The booth craftsmanship and display ingenuity the exhibitors evoke on the show floor make Coverings a highly unique opportunity for attendees to be inspired by tactile and aesthetic spaces,” said Jamie Rich, managing director of Coverings. “There is no shortage of innovation.”

Best in Show winners

Ceramica Del Conca

Ceramica Del Conca earned Best in Show for its immersive exhibit design. The booth features three-dimensional stone surfaces and layered display rooms that highlight porcelain collections.

Stonepeak Ceramics

also received Best in Show for its exhibit, “The Magical Journey.” The design presents a storytelling experience focused on innovation, sustainability and product evolution.

Vives Azulesjos y Gres

Vives Azulesjos y Gres was recognized for a vibrant display inspired by Las Vegas. The booth features illuminated structures and a central corridor showcasing its Surf collection.

Best Display winners

Ceramica Rondine – Bottega

Ceramica Rondine – Bottegaearned a Best Display award for its multi-room exhibit. The space includes a Japan-inspired room featuring wood-look tile collections.

Decocer

Decocer received recognition for its “Echoes of the Earth” booth. The design creates an immersive environment using ceramic structures and natural forms.

Wonder Porcelain

Wonder Porcelain also earned Best Display honors. Its booth showcases a range of products through distinct room environments and design features.

Best Stone display

Antolini

Antolini received the Best Stone Display award for its exhibit. The space highlights natural stone through a village-inspired concept that follows the material from quarry to finished surface.

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