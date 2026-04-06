Flooring delegation engages lawmakers on Capitol Hill

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostFlooring delegation engages lawmakers on Capitol Hill
delegation
The WFCA delegation outside the U.S. Capitol during their visit with members of the House and Senate.

Washington, D.C.—A delegation representing the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) traveled to Capitol Hill last month to meet with lawmakers to raise awareness of workforce issues facing the flooring industry and to seek funding for the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF).

The contingent— Scott Humphrey, CEO of the WFCA; Kaye Whitener, executive director of the FCEF; flooring retailers Lauren Voit (president, Great Western Flooring), chair of the WFCA; Sam O’Krent (president, O’Krent Floors), immediate-past chair of the WFCA; representatives from the law firm Jones Walker; and select members of the trade press—spent two days meeting with lawmakers in the House and Senate.

Humphrey said the meetings are part of WFCA’s advocacy efforts in representing not only flooring dealers but manufacturers and distributors as well. “The WFCA continues to be focused on providing a voice for the entire flooring industry as our membership represents all facets,” Humphrey told FCNews.

Meeting with lawmakers in person, on their turf, makes a difference, according to Humphrey. “Consistency in being face-to-face is essential in our nation’s capital. As in most areas of life, the relationships we build often determine our short- and long-term successes. It was a pleasure having Kaye representing FCEF. Her passion and our combined voices elevate our ask to the Congressional and Senate offices as we seek to build on the momentum they have created with trade schools across the nation.”

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The WFCA contingent meets with Sen. Ted Budd (R.-NC), third from left, during Capitol Hill visit.

For her part, Whitener said the visit provided a valuable platform to elevate the conversation around workforce development and to highlight the critical need for skilled trades training at a national level. She pointed out during her meetings that the average age of installers is 56, and that the industry is losing 4,000 to 6,000 installers every year.

She said the meetings exceeded her expectations. “One of the key takeaways was the level of interest and receptiveness from policymakers and their teams,” she said. “There is a clear recognition that workforce shortages are impacting industries across the country, and it was meaningful to help represent our sector in those discussions. The experience reinforced the importance of continued advocacy and collaboration among industry organizations, education partners and government leaders. We are grateful for WFCA’s leadership and partnership.”

FCEF currently supports 40 active college and high school training programs across 19 states, helping introduce students to rewarding careers in the flooring industry. However, it needs additional funding for scholarships to continue to expand its mission. FCEF’s request would expand local, accessible training capacity through partnerships with high schools, technical colleges, trade schools and workforce organizations.

Across two days the WFCA delegation met with chiefs of staff from several House and Senate members; it also had direct meetings with Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) while also attending a gathering for Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.).

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Kaye Whitener, executive director of the FCEF, discusses the installation crisis with Anna Cullen, legislative director for Sen. Jon Ossoff (D.-Ga), as Sam O’Krent looks on.

Sen. Budd, along with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R.-La.), previously co-sponsored the Employer-Directed Skills Act, which is designed to reform the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act by allowing employers to design tailored training programs, thereby receiving partial reimbursement for training costs and fostering a skills-based hiring approach. The Act aims to close the skills gap and accelerate hiring for in-demand jobs.

“FCEF strongly supports the Act because it aligns industry needs with education and workforce training, strengthens career pathways and helps create sustainable, high-quality job opportunities for individuals entering the skilled trades,” Whitener said. “FCEF views this legislation as a meaningful step toward modernizing workforce development and ensuring the next generation of trade professionals is prepared to meet rising industry needs.”

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April 6, 2026

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