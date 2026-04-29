LX Hausys takes home Green GOOD DESIGN award

Alpharetta, Ga.—LX Hausys America Inc. announced its Viatera Taj Duna quartz received a 2026 Green GOOD DESIGN award in the Green Products category.

Viatera Taj Duna was recognized for its natural stone-inspired look, advanced manufacturing technologies and sustainability focused material innovation. The surface was inspired by Taj Mahal quartzite. It features warm, earthy tones and soft veining designed to create a calm aesthetic for kitchens, bathrooms, hospitality spaces and other high-use interiors.

“We are honored that Viatera Taj Duna has been recognized with a 2026 Green GOOD DESIGN Award,” said Mike Morici, vice president of surfaces and channel management at LX Hausys America. “This recognition reflects our commitment to developing surface solutions that combine design innovation, performance and more sustainable materials.”

LX Hausys manufactures Taj Duna using NeoQ technology. The next-generation technology incorporates up to 90% post-consumer recycled content while delivering the same quality and performance as premium quartz. The process helps reduce reliance on virgin resources while maintaining the visual quality and durability expected from engineered surfaces.

The surface also features TrueView technology, LX Hausys’ high-resolution digital infusion technology for Viatera surfaces. TrueView delivers natural stone realism and deeper visual continuity while maintaining the durability and sustainability of quartz. The technology also enables Thru Vein, which carries the pattern through the body of the slab. This supports consistent veining across edges and surfaces.

Taj Duna is available in a polished finish in 63 x 126-inch slabs. It comes in 2cm or 3cm thicknesses for residential and commercial applications.

The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies present the award. The GOOD DESIGN program was founded in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames. It is recognized as the world’s oldest awards program honoring design excellence.

Now in its 18th year, the Green GOOD DESIGN Awards recognize products and projects that advance sustainable design and environmental responsibility. For 2026, the program received hundreds of submissions from more than 30 countries. Members of The European Centre’s International Advisory Committee served as the jury. They selected more than 200 products, programs and designs as examples of green design.