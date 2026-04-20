Members converge for ‘best convention yet’

San Antonio—“Communicate, Collaborate & Empower” was an appropriate theme for the annual FCA Network convention, which highlighted this tight-knit group’s desire to learn and share best practices.

The conference featured education sessions on a range of topics—including AI—and concluded with roundtable discussions on issues such as recruiting and retaining talent, installation and diversification that earned high praise from members.

“I feel we gave them the tools to take home and implement in their businesses,” Olga Robertson, president of FCA Network, told FCNews. “Even if they use two or three of the things they learned here, they will make more money.”

Robertson cited the special familial bond that distinguishes this group, saying, “It’s like a brotherhood or sisterhood. We watch out for each other. Their success is our success; their wins are our wins.”

Robertson called this year’s conference “the best one yet,” adding, “It must get better each year—and it does. I was very happy with the attendance, too.”

FCA Network is coming off a strong 2025, with several dealers enjoying double-digit increases. “Overall, 2025 was a good year,” Robertson stated. “Rebate checks were up for most of the dealers, so that is how I gauge it. Even this year the first three months were up.”

At convention, FCA Network welcomed Tarkett Home as a new member, replacing Phenix, which was discontinued by Mannington last year. “We needed Tarkett’s solution-dyed nylons and polyesters,” Robertson said. “We needed a good, viable replacement for Phenix, and Tarkett is that. They’re good people.”

New members on board

FCA Network continues to build out its network. At its San Antonio event, the group welcomed five news members: Mike Anderson of Raider Flooring in Lubbock, Texas; Chris Wanner of Gary’s Carpet & Flooring Depot in Pottstown, Pa.; Mike Lucas of Revive Flooring in Venetia, Pa.; Mike Agamaite of Diamond Elite Flooring in Green Bay, Wis.; and Branson Good of Good’s Floors in Harrisonburg, Va.

Anderson attended his first FCA Network convention in San Antonio and said he was immediately impressed by the response from fellow members. “They’re here to help each other,” he told FCNews. “So many have come up to me and introduced themselves to find out about me. There’s not a lot of distractions here, it’s about networking and getting down to business. I like this group. They’re very accessible, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

New member Chris Wanner was considering another buying group when he was contacted by FCA member Buddy Mitchell who traveled to Wanner’s store in Pennsylvania from Colorado for a site visit and mentoring session. The two had previously attended a boot camp together. “FCA Network stood out for me,” he said. “When I talked to Olga—out of everybody from the other groups—she was more interested in my business, my success. At the end of the day, I made the right decision.”