Oil price spike creates industry double whammy

The conflict in Iran is creating significant volatility for flooring distributors, due in some part to rising oil prices, raising transportation and fuel costs too, and causing major supply chain disruptions by closing key shipping lanes.

Diesel prices have surged sharply since the start of the Iran conflict on Feb. 28, with U.S. national averages surpassing $5 per a gallon—a 34% increase, according to some reports. The rapid rise is due to concerns over supply disruptions, including in the Strait of Hormuz, reaching the highest levels since 2022, Heavy Duty Trucking reports.

Distributors told FCNews they are not immune to these rising costs. Artivo Surfaces, the industry’s No. 1 ranked distributor, is facing challenges on multiple fronts, according to Sean Cilona, vice president of product and marketing. “We are seeing it from our domestic carriers; our own equipment cost to run is increasing just the same pace as everyone else, and we are hearing ‘force majeure’ declared by global brokers, and I have heard potential increases from 15% to 20%-plus coming in the near future,” he said. “In addition, we have seen factory shutdowns in the Middle and Near East with hundreds of Indian factories halting production due to cost increases and fears of supply shortages. So, with those factors we can definitely say we are feeling the impact of this.”

Cilona said Artivo Surfaces has some options at its disposal that it may exercise. “In terms of our actions, we do have some runway on the international freight, with containers on the water hopefully not being affected,” he said. “And we are in a good inventory position, so we could potentially wait to see how this will all play out in the medium term. We do not want a knee-jerk reaction that we then have to go back and give our customers whiplash.”

Other distribution executives say the sharp escalation in fuel prices materially impacts businesses across the economy and certainly impacts flooring as distributors are moving around heavy goods, often over great distances. “Petroleum-based products are critical components of numerous flooring and sundries products,” said Scott Rozmus, president and CEO, FlorStar Sales, Romeoville, Ill. “While we have been absorbing these increases for the past month or so, we have received notice of numerous price increases named surcharges effective the week of March 30 and we will need to pass these on to the channel and ultimately the end user/consumer.”

Mansfield, Mass.-based UCX, the industry’s No.2 ranked distributor, has so far been absorbing the price increases. “But at some point in time we will have to pass it on—at least on a temporary basis,” said Ray Mancini, CEO. “How long is it going to last? That’s the question.”

Unlike some others, included Phoenix-based Big D Flooring Supply, has been passing on increases and surcharges on all orders currently placed. “To be fair to our customers, we will honor all pricing that we have given to our customers at the time the order was placed,” said Steve Kleinhans, president. “We will eat all additional charges that have occurred since.”

At the same time, Kleinhans added: “If and when the Strait of Hormuz gets straightened out, we still have other issues that will affect future gas prices, especially on the West Coast. With the recent refinery fire at the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, which damaged the diesel and jet fuel unit, and the soon permanent closing of two large refineries in California due to the new state regulations, we are looking at the tip of the iceberg on gas prices and surcharges.”

To date, Jacksonville, Fla.-based Cain and Bultman has seen little impact with only one supplier adding a fuel surcharge. That’s according to Paul Walker, president. “We anticipate receiving further cost increases in the coming weeks, from both suppliers and our own domestic freight carriers, and will likely pass some or all of this on to the market.”

Artivo Surfaces’ Cilona acknowledged that the sheer size of his company can be a challenge during these times. “We run a significant amount of our freight through our own fleet of over 120 trucks,” he said. “The impact of a gas hike hits us instantly. We are somewhat protected by the additional margin that a common carrier would mark up, but it is still a material cost increase. We are, of course, discussing a temporary surcharge or something similar, but again we do not want to act too quickly. We have made lot of changes in our internal logistics network to improve inventory and service to our customers, and we want to try to absorb the extra costs as long as we can.”