Pallmann announces two key appointments

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationPallmann announces two key appointments

Aurora, Colo.—Uzin Utz North America has announced two additions to its Pallmann leadership and field support teams. Joey Tyson has been named territory manager for the Mid-Atlantic region and Kirk Francis was named product manager for the Pallmann brand.

PallmannTyson brings nearly 30 years of hardwood flooring experience to the role. His background includes contractor work, distribution and manufacturing sales. Based in Raleigh, N.C., Tyson will support distributors and contractors across Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. He will provide technical sales support, product training and field expertise.

“I am thrilled to have Joey join the Pallmannteam and support our distributors and contractors in the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Gene Jarka, regional manager East. “Joey’s long tenure in the hardwood industry, knowledge of the territory and overall work ethic made for a natural fit at Pallmann. I am confident that our relationships will strengthen with our distributors, and contractors will gain from Joey’s expertise in the industry.”

Francis brings more than 30 years of hardwood flooring experience across marketing, sales, product management and product development.

“I am excited and grateful to welcome Kirk back to the Pallmann brand,” said Josh Neuberger, vice president of Pallmann North America. “Kirk’s structured approach to product development and management will enhance our overall product offerings and improve our speed to market. Having worked with Kirk for over 14 years in various roles at Uzin Utz North America, I have complete confidence in his ability to position the brand for success in the years to come.”

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