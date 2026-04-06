Tarkett Hospitality unveils Wild Runway collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetTarkett Hospitality unveils Wild Runway collection

Wild RunwayDalton—Tarkett Hospitality introduced Wild Runway, a new flooring collection created in partnership with designer Kellie Sirna of Studio 11 Design. The collection blends high-fashion inspiration with urban influence to deliver bold visual impact.

The company described the collection as “couture for the floor.” It draws from 1990s European runway fashion and modern city environments. Wild Runway shifts flooring from background element to focal point. The designs combine animal-inspired patterns with architectural geometry to create strong visual narratives.

“Wild Runway allows design to speak with boldness, attitude and intention,” said Kellie Sirna, founder and principal of Studio 11 Design. “We wanted to capture the intersection of runway and room.”

The launch reflects Tarkett Hospitality’s continued focus on pushing design boundaries in commercial flooring. “At Tarkett Hospitality, we seek voices that challenge convention,” said Kim Drautz, president of Tarkett Hospitality. “This collection brings energy and expression to hospitality spaces.”

The Wild Runway launch reflects a shift toward more expressive interiors in hospitality design, according to Tarkett. It combines the company’s manufacturing expertise with Sirna’s design perspective. The result is a collection that supports both creativity and performance. It also aligns with the growing demand for personalized and design-forward guest experiences.

Ten designs built for versatility

Wild Runway features 10 patterns designed for both public spaces and guestrooms. Each design emphasizes presence and visual movement.

Highlights include:

  • Houndsplay and Houndsplay II feature an oversized houndstooth with fluid movement
  • London Crossing uses intersecting linework inspired by city streets
  • Crosscheck reflects architectural structure through geometric forms
  • Classic Plaid updates a traditional look with modern scale and texture
  • Urban Underground delivers a distressed, industrial aesthetic
  • Prowess introduces a bold animal-inspired pattern
  • Bespoke Pinstripe offers refined linear movement
  • Ready-to-Wear serves as a versatile supporting pattern
  • Wildlife Chic blends organic textures for a luxury feel
  • Clawset captures the energy of the runway with sharp patterning

Each design supports flexible use across a range of hospitality environments.

Sustainability meets high design

Wild Runway aligns with Tarkett’s Human-Conscious Design philosophy. The collection integrates sustainability into both materials and manufacturing.

Key features include:

  • Eco-Ensure soil protection with fluorine-free chemistry
  • ClimeCo product decarbonization program availability
  • Non-PVC and PFAS-free materials
  • 94 percent of raw materials assessed for health impact
  • CRI Green Label Plus certification for indoor air quality
  • HPD transparency documentation
  • ReStart recycling and take-back program

The collection meets California Department of Public Health standards for low-emitting materials.

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