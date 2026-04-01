TCNA members donate tiled doghouses at Coverings 2026

Las Vegas—Members of the Tile Council of North America donated custom tiled doghouses to support Michael’s Angel Paws at Coverings 2026 in Las Vegas.

Thirteen companies participated in the initiative. Each created a one-of-a-kind doghouse that highlights tile design, craftsmanship and creativity.

Participating companies include:

AlysEdwards Tile & Stone

American Olean,

Atlas Concorde USA

Del Conca USA, Island Stone

Jeffrey Court, Lamosa USA/Roca

Merola Tile Distributors of America

Oceanside Glass and Tile

Panariagroup USA

Portobello America

StonePeak Ceramics

Winsor Fireform

Wedi Corp. manufactured the forms used to build the doghouses. LATICRETE and ARDEX donated installation materials.

“We are beyond thankful to participate in this event and receive a donation that will strengthen our programs by helping fund our Service and Therapy Dog Scholarships,” said Emily Villarreal, CEO of Michael’s Angel Paws. “Every donation Michael’s Angel Paws receives goes back into our local community to help individuals live a life of independence with a four-legged friend by their side.”

Michael’s Angel Paws is a nonprofit organization focused on training service and therapy dogs. The group works to promote independence and strengthen community connections.

“Bringing this program back to Coverings gives us a chance to celebrate both the creativity of our members and the impact tile can have beyond traditional applications,” said Kathy Meyer, TCNA marketing director. “Each doghouse tells a story of craftsmanship and generosity and we’re proud to partner with Michael’s Angel Paws to support the incredible work they’re doing in the Las Vegas community.”