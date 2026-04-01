TCNA members donate tiled doghouses at Coverings 2026

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTCNA members donate tiled doghouses at Coverings 2026

TCNA members donate tiled doghouses at Coverings 2026Las Vegas—Members of the Tile Council of North America donated custom tiled doghouses to support Michael’s Angel Paws at Coverings 2026 in Las Vegas.

Thirteen companies participated in the initiative. Each created a one-of-a-kind doghouse that highlights tile design, craftsmanship and creativity.

Participating companies include:

  • AlysEdwards Tile & Stone
  • American Olean,
  • Atlas Concorde USA
  • Del Conca USA, Island Stone
  • Jeffrey Court, Lamosa USA/Roca
  • Merola Tile Distributors of America
  • Oceanside Glass and Tile
  • Panariagroup USA
  • Portobello America
  • StonePeak Ceramics
  • Winsor Fireform

Wedi Corp. manufactured the forms used to build the doghouses. LATICRETE and ARDEX donated installation materials.

“We are beyond thankful to participate in this event and receive a donation that will strengthen our programs by helping fund our Service and Therapy Dog Scholarships,” said Emily Villarreal, CEO of Michael’s Angel Paws. “Every donation Michael’s Angel Paws receives goes back into our local community to help individuals live a life of independence with a four-legged friend by their side.”

Michael’s Angel Paws is a nonprofit organization focused on training service and therapy dogs. The group works to promote independence and strengthen community connections.

“Bringing this program back to Coverings gives us a chance to celebrate both the creativity of our members and the impact tile can have beyond traditional applications,” said Kathy Meyer, TCNA marketing director. “Each doghouse tells a story of craftsmanship and generosity and we’re proud to partner with Michael’s Angel Paws to support the incredible work they’re doing in the Las Vegas community.”

Previous article
Coverings announces 2026 CID award winners
Next article
Coverings 2026 announces Best Booth winners

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Aaron John named SVP of residential sales at Shaw

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries Group announced that Aaron John has been named senior vice president of residential sales. “Aaron knows Shaw well and has a passion for...
Read more
Carpet

National Karastan Month: ‘Where Style Meets Savings’ to debut

Ken Ryan - 0
The anticipation for the Spring 2026 "Where Style Meets Savings" National Karastan Month campaign (April 17-June 1) has already reached a fever pitch as...
Read more
Featured Post

Is this the beginning of the great resilient slowdown?

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
For much of the last decade, resilient flooring—particularly LVT, SPC and WPC—was defined by relentless momentum. New formats, new cores, new visuals and new...
Read more
News

Coverings 2026 announces Best Booth winners

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Coverings, the largest tile and stone event in North America, announced seven Best Booth Award winners at its 2026 event held here. The...
Read more
News

Coverings announces 2026 CID award winners

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Coverings recognized 25 projects with Installation & Design Awards for excellence in tile and stone design and installation. The winners were honored March...
Read more
News

NTCA announces 2026 Tom Ade Scholarship winners

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association announced the recipients of the 2026 Tom Ade Scholarships. The awards will be presented April 1 during NTCA...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X