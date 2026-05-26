Decocer introduces Auralis ceramic collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsDecocer introduces Auralis ceramic collection

Castellón, Spain—Decocer introduced Auralis,Auralis a small-format ceramic collection designed to explore the relationship between light and matter.

The collection combines artisanal relief, chromatic depth and vibrant glazes to create surfaces with a strong material and expressive character. The series was designed for contemporary spaces, including residential interiors, contract projects and hospitality environments.

Inspired by the way light transforms glazed and mineral surfaces, Auralis uses reliefs and glossy finishes to generate shifting reflections. The result creates added depth, texture and visual presence.

Color palette supports expressive design

Auralis is available in a 6.1 x 25cm format. The irregular surface and shade variation of each piece add visual richness while enhancing the handcrafted effect of the collection.

The palette includes neutral and natural tones as well as deeper colors. Options include Off White, Sand, Forest, Olive, Bordeaux, Navy and Black. Decocer said each shade reinforces the material character of the collection and supports a range of interior design styles.

With Auralis, Decocer continues to focus on designer ceramics where texture, relief and color serve as tools for architectural expression. The company said the collection reflects its commitment to exclusive designs that combine innovation, sophistication and material sensitivity.

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