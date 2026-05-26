Ecore Athletic launches RageTurf NIL

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsEcore Athletic launches RageTurf NIL

RageTurf NILLancaster, Pa.—Ecore Athletic has expanded its turf lineup with the launch of RageTurf NIL, a high-performance turf solution designed for indoor training spaces.

The new product allows facilities to integrate custom names, images and logos directly into the turf surface. Ecore Athletic said RageTurf NIL helps facilities create branded spaces that reflect team identity, athlete branding and facility design.

The turf is available in 12 color options. Facilities can use as many as six colors in one design.

“Flooring is one of the most important elements in any training environment, impacting both performance and safety,” said Chuck Wilson, vice president of product and technical at Ecore. “With RageTurf NIL, we’re giving facilities not only the ability to perform, but also to display their branding.”

RageTurf NIL is designed for indoor agility and functional training applications. The product combines a polyethylene turf surface with a 5 mm foam backing and vulcanized composition rubber ShockPad.

Ecore said the construction improves durability, energy restitution and force reduction. The system helps reduce impact forces on athletes during high-intensity training.

RageTurf NIL features seamless tufted logos and training lines. It also includes a durable polyethylene turf surface designed to withstand sled work and high-use environments.

The product delivers about 61.8% force reduction and 26.9% energy restitution, according to the company. Test results are based on use with Ecore’s 10 mm ShockPad.

Ecore said this new turf solution also offers easy installation and maintenance for long-term facility use. The product is designed for training facilities, performance centers, collegiate programs and other indoor athletic environments.

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