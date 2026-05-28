J+J Flooring launches Color Wash collection

Dalton—J+J Flooring introduced Color Wash, a new carpet tile collection inspired by watercolor painting and artistic texture.

The company said the collection combines fluid beauty with nature-inspired movement to create interiors that feel calm and expressive.

“We wanted to interpret the subtle wash of color and movement within watercolor paintings with this collection; that very textural look that is hard to achieve with traditional tufted yarns,” said Laura Holzer, design director of commercial division. “Our technology and construction innovation has allowed us to do more patterning to achieve the desired effect.”

Collection features layered color and texture

Brushlight serves as the collection’s bolder expression. J+J Flooring said the style features large-scale, highly textured design with rich depth and color. The company added that the style creates a refined counterpart across a broader range of settings.

Color Wash launches with 13 colorways inspired by natural elements. The palette includes calming blues, warm rust tones, grays and greens. J+J Flooring said the collection also includes neutral shades inspired by mist, fog and rain.