Swiss Krono to lay off 130 workers at laminate plant

Barnwell, S.C.—Swiss Krono, LLC disclosed plans to permanently lay off 130 employees at its laminate flooring and fiberboard plant in Barnwell, S.C.

The company announced the layoffs May 12 through South Carolina’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filing. The layoffs will take effect July 11, 2026.

WARN requires employers with 100 or more full-time workers to provide a 60-day advance notice of a mass layoff or plant closing. Swiss Krono, which makes laminate flooring and fiberboard, has operated in Barnwell since 2005. In July 2016 it broke ground on a $230 million high-density fiberboard (HDF) mill and laminate flooring production expansion in Barnwell. Since 2020 Swiss Krono has invested $400 million in capital equipment to vertically integrate MDF production at the Barnwell facility.

It reportedly employed more than 150 people prior to the expansion.