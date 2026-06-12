Daltile hosts annual NeoCon luncheon

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsDaltile hosts annual NeoCon luncheon

luncheonChicago—Daltile hosted its annual “Parked At NeoCon” luncheon event earlier this week at its Chicago Design Studio.

The event welcomed architects, designers and customers during NeoCon 2026. Daltile used the luncheon to showcase new products and give attendees a place to relax away from the trade show floor.

Daltile’s Chicago Design Studio is located across from The Mart. The location is part of Daltile’s nationwide network of design studios and design service centers.

“Attendees had a great time at our Daltile ‘Parked At NeoCon’ event,” said Hilary Frank, vice president of commercial sales and business development at Dal-Tile. “There is no other event like ours during NeoCon each year.”

Design Studio highlights

Daltile’s Chicago Design Studio showcases samples from the brand’s full product line, including newly launched products.

“Like all of the showrooms in our nationwide network, Daltile’s Chicago Design Studio showcases samples of our entire line, including our newly launched products,” Frank said. “It was really exciting to see the very positive reaction the commercial design community had to our new products this week.”

Attendees also spent time with supporting vendor partners, including Mapei, Custom Building Products, Schluter-Systems and StyleAccess.

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