Emser Tile introduces Expanse Dynamix surface system

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsEmser Tile introduces Expanse Dynamix surface system

DynamixLos Angeles—Emser Tile has launched Expanse Dynamix, a comprehensive porcelain tile panel system designed for a wide range of surfaces and environments. The collection aims to simplify product specification for indoor, outdoor, residential and commercial projects.

“The versatility of Expanse Dynamix is truly endless,” said Wendy Williams, senior vice president of sales at Emser Tile. “We created a complete surface system that combines the beauty and character of natural stone with the performance, scale and efficiency of porcelain.”

Williams said Emser Tile developed each element to simplify specification and streamline installation. The collection also helps designers create coordinated spaces across multiple surfaces.

Made in the U.S., Expanse Dynamix includes 12 designs inspired by natural stone. Each design offers the visual character of stone with the performance benefits of porcelain.

The designs are available in five sizes as well as mosaics, countertops, trims and prefabricated elements. The system also includes installation materials and ready-to-ship, secure-crate tub surround sets with four panels.

These coordinated options can simplify projects and reduce lead times. The system allows designers, architects and homeowners to mix, match and extend materials across multiple surfaces.

The collection also includes large-format panels measuring up to 48 x 96. The oversized surfaces create a more seamless appearance with fewer grout lines. Large-format panels can make rooms appear larger and cleaner. They also can improve installation efficiency, particularly on walls and in shower areas.

Emser Tile engineered the system to perform across interior and exterior environments. The porcelain surfaces resist stains, scratches, moisture and ultraviolet exposure.

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