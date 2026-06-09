Floor & Decor launches NatureMatch private label line

Atlanta— Floor & Decor has launched NatureMatch, a new private-label product line designed to bring the authentic look of stone and wood to floors and walls.

The collection includes 99 products across porcelain tile, luxury vinyl plank and waterproof laminate. Floor & Decor designed the line for floors, accent walls, countertops and other spaces.

The company said NatureMatch gives homeowners and design professionals the look of natural materials without the premium price tag.

“NatureMatch represents our commitment to making design-forward, quality materials accessible to everyone,” said Ersan Sayman, executive vice president of merchandising at Floor & Decor.

The line offers the look and feel of natural stone, marble and wood. It also provides the durability and ease of maintenance needed for real-life spaces.

Built for everyday design

NatureMatch centers on three core benefits: advanced realism, everyday performance and attainable luxury. Each style mirrors the veining, dimension and texture of natural materials. The visuals range from rich wood grains to marble and stone looks.

Floor & Decor engineered the products for durability and low-maintenance performance. The line is built for high-traffic areas and wet spaces, including bathrooms, kitchens and living spaces.

The collection also brings the look of premium materials to a more attainable price point. Those materials include marble, travertine and hardwood.

Tyler Cameron, TV personality, home renovation expert and SERHANT agent, called NatureMatch a practical fit for projects with different budgets and design goals.

“NatureMatch is the kind of collection that makes decisions easy,” Cameron said. “You get the warmth of real hardwood or the drama of natural stone, but it’s engineered to hold up in spaces that see extra-active use every day and it’s very budget friendly.”

The launch follows Floor & Decor’s 2026 Design Trends forecast. The company identified growing demand for spaces that feel intentional and organic. Those spaces often blend warm wood tones, cool stone finishes and textured surfaces. Customers also want craftsmanship without a premium budget.

NatureMatch translates those trends into porcelain tile, luxury vinyl plank and waterproof laminate. The products are designed to work together across floors, walls and outdoor spaces.

“Whether it’s a veined porcelain on a feature wall or a wood-look plank, these are pieces that elevate a space without overwhelming it,” said Ashley Biscan, design and trend expert at Floor & Decor.