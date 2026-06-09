Floor & Decor launches NatureMatch private label line

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsFloor & Decor launches NatureMatch private label line

NatureMatchAtlanta— Floor & Decor has launched NatureMatch, a new private-label product line designed to bring the authentic look of stone and wood to floors and walls.

The collection includes 99 products across porcelain tile, luxury vinyl plank and waterproof laminate. Floor & Decor designed the line for floors, accent walls, countertops and other spaces.

The company said NatureMatch gives homeowners and design professionals the look of natural materials without the premium price tag.

“NatureMatch represents our commitment to making design-forward, quality materials accessible to everyone,” said Ersan Sayman, executive vice president of merchandising at Floor & Decor.

The line offers the look and feel of natural stone, marble and wood. It also provides the durability and ease of maintenance needed for real-life spaces.

Built for everyday design

NatureMatch centers on three core benefits: advanced realism, everyday performance and attainable luxury. Each style mirrors the veining, dimension and texture of natural materials. The visuals range from rich wood grains to marble and stone looks.

Floor & Decor engineered the products for durability and low-maintenance performance. The line is built for high-traffic areas and wet spaces, including bathrooms, kitchens and living spaces.

The collection also brings the look of premium materials to a more attainable price point. Those materials include marble, travertine and hardwood.

Tyler Cameron, TV personality, home renovation expert and SERHANT agent, called NatureMatch a practical fit for projects with different budgets and design goals.

“NatureMatch is the kind of collection that makes decisions easy,” Cameron said. “You get the warmth of real hardwood or the drama of natural stone, but it’s engineered to hold up in spaces that see extra-active use every day and it’s very budget friendly.”

The launch follows Floor & Decor’s 2026 Design Trends forecast. The company identified growing demand for spaces that feel intentional and organic. Those spaces often blend warm wood tones, cool stone finishes and textured surfaces. Customers also want craftsmanship without a premium budget.

NatureMatch translates those trends into porcelain tile, luxury vinyl plank and waterproof laminate. The products are designed to work together across floors, walls and outdoor spaces.

“Whether it’s a veined porcelain on a feature wall or a wood-look plank, these are pieces that elevate a space without overwhelming it,” said Ashley Biscan, design and trend expert at Floor & Decor.

Previous article
Flooring products earn Best of NeoCon honors
Next article
Tuesday Tips: Melissa Thome takes the stress out of payroll

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Melissa Thome takes the stress out of payroll

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPOkS8bf-e4 Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving...
Read more
News

Flooring products earn Best of NeoCon honors

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—The 36th annual Best of NeoCon Awards recognized several flooring-related products among its 2026 honorees. The awards were announced June 8 at The Mart during...
Read more
Laminate

NALFA adds Interprint to member roster

FCNews Staff - 0
Springfield, Mass.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association welcomes Interprint as a new member, expanding its network of suppliers and industry partners. The addition supports...
Read more
Featured Post

Chicago Design Week draws crowds

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—Chicago Design Week kicked off June 8-10 with NeoCon, the commercial design industry’s largest trade show, hosted here at The Mart. This year’s theme...
Read more
Carpet

Tarkett rolls out new Transcribe collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched Transcribe, a premier carpet tile and luxury vinyl tile collection that draws inspiration from the human instinct to communicate through...
Read more
Featured Post

Chicago Design Week kicks off in style

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Chicago Design Week is kicking off June 8 with both NeoCon and Design Days 2026 highlighting innovation across the commercial design community. These two...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X