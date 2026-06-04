Single-family starts fell in April amid uncertainty

Overall housing starts fell 2.8% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.47 million units, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Builder caution grows

The April reading shows how many housing units builders would start if development kept the same pace for the next 12 months.

Within the overall number, single-family starts fell 9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 930,000. Single-family starts were down 2.4% from April 2025.

The multifamily sector, which includes apartment buildings and condos, rose 10.3% to an annualized pace of 535,000 units. Multifamily starts were up 19.7% from April 2025.

“Housing starts pulled back in April as elevated mortgage rates and ongoing affordability challenges continued to weigh on the market,” said Bill Owens, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders and a home builder and remodeler from Worthington, Ohio. “The drop indicates builders remain cautious as softer buyer demand and higher financing costs limit new construction activity. However, the Midwest looks to be more stable compared to the other regions.”

NAHB said tighter financial conditions and rising construction costs continue to pressure the market.

“The decline in housing starts highlights growing pressure from tighter financial conditions and rising construction costs,” said Danushka Nanayakkara-Skillington, NAHB’s assistant vice president for forecasting and analysis. “Recent increases in the 10-year Treasury yield have driven mortgage rates higher, further reducing affordability and weakening demand for new homes.”

Nanayakkara-Skillington said home building will likely remain under pressure in the coming months. Higher diesel and gas prices also continue to raise construction costs.

Regional starts showed mixed results

On a regional and year-to-date basis, combined single-family and multifamily starts were:

Northeast: Up 16.6%

Midwest: Down 2.9%

South: Up 1.8%

West: Down 0.4%

Permits increased in April

Overall permits rose 5.8% to a 1.44 million-unit annualized rate in April.

Single-family permits fell 2.6% to an 872,000-unit rate. They were down 5.5% from April 2025. Multifamily permits rose 21.8% to an annualized pace of 570,000 units. They were up 9.2% from April 2025.

On a regional and year-to-date basis, permits were:

Northeast: Up 14.2%

Midwest: Up 7.3%

South: Down 6.7%

West: Up 0.7%

NAHB reported 588,000 single-family homes under construction. The number of apartments under construction stood at 687,000 units.