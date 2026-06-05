New home sales fell in April on affordability concerns

Washington, D.C.—Elevated mortgage rates, higher inflation and economic uncertainty kept more buyers on the sidelines in April as affordability challenges continued, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

Sales of newly built single-family homes fell 6.2% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 622,000, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.

The pace of new-home sales was down 11.3% from a year earlier.

“Although there are still signs of demand, many potential buyers are stepping back because of higher mortgage rates and gas prices,” said Bill Owens, chairman of the NAHB and a home builder and remodeler from Worthington, Ohio. “Builders continue to offer a range of sales incentives, but home sales have declined this year because income growth is not keeping pace with housing costs.”

NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz said new-home sales remain on pace to decline in 2026. “New-home sales are on track to decline in 2026 as mortgage rates are expected to remain elevated in the months ahead,” he said. “The Midwest remains a bright spot, with sales up 7.3% year to date, compared with declines in the rest of the country.”

Builders record a new-home sale when a buyer signs a sales contract or submits a deposit. The home may be in any stage of construction, including not yet started, under construction or completed.

The April reading of 622,000 units shows how many homes would sell if this pace continued for the next 12 months. The number also adjusts for seasonal effects.

Inventory increased in April

New single-family home inventory rose to 489,000 units in April. That was up 1.7% from the previous month. The total represents a 9.4-month supply at the current building pace.

The median sale price was $422,500. That was up 8% from March and up 2.2% from a year earlier. Completed, ready-to-occupy inventory accounted for 122,000 homes in April. That was up 6.1% from a year ago.

Regional sales were mixed

On a year-to-date basis, new-home sales rose 7.3% in the Midwest. Sales fell 9.7% in the Northeast, 7.6% in the South and 9.5% in the West.