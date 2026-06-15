Portobello America launches Dual collection

Baxter, Tenn.—Portobello America launched Dual, a new porcelain surface system designed to give designers more freedom across floors, walls and wet and dry areas. The collection is part of the company’s Living Home theme, and primarily manufactured at its U.S. factory, here.

The black-and-white porcelain system uses an essential palette to highlight architectural texture, tactile relief and surface detail. The company said the collection shifts focus from color to surface expression through texture, gloss, grain and form.

Collection offers broad design range

Portobello America designed Dual as a complete surface system rather than a series of individual products. The collection includes architectural reliefs, small formats, mosaics and field tiles. The wall relief program includes five tactile expressions.

Inciso delivers a delicate, nature-inspired texture. Lineare offers a clean design for a range of environments. Convesso introduces fluid movement, while Concavo creates sculptural waves with a 5-centimeter cadence. Quadri offers a graphic checkered pattern inspired by surrealism and maximal repetition.

Dual also includes small formats for detailed layouts and refined transitions. The mosaic program supports graphic expression and creative patterns. The system supports cohesive floor and wall applications across full environments.

Technical details

Dual is available in Bianco and Nero.

Field tiles feature a matte, solid glazed finish. Reliefs and accessories add deeper texture and sensory contrast. The collection also includes a linen-like texture that can pair with Portobello America’s Note collection or stand on its own.

Portobello America said Dual gives designers tools for rhythm, detail and movement as the company expands its surface system capabilities for 2026.