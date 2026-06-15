Portobello America launches Dual collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsPortobello America launches Dual collection

DUAL, Baxter, Tenn.—Portobello America launched Dual, a new porcelain surface system designed to give designers more freedom across floors, walls and wet and dry areas. The collection is part of the company’s Living Home theme, and primarily manufactured at its U.S. factory, here.

The black-and-white porcelain system uses an essential palette to highlight architectural texture, tactile relief and surface detail. The company said the collection shifts focus from color to surface expression through texture, gloss, grain and form.

Collection offers broad design range

Portobello America designed Dual as a complete surface system rather than a series of individual products. The collection includes architectural reliefs, small formats, mosaics and field tiles. The wall relief program includes five tactile expressions.

Inciso delivers a delicate, nature-inspired texture. Lineare offers a clean design for a range of environments. Convesso introduces fluid movement, while Concavo creates sculptural waves with a 5-centimeter cadence. Quadri offers a graphic checkered pattern inspired by surrealism and maximal repetition.

Dual also includes small formats for detailed layouts and refined transitions. The mosaic program supports graphic expression and creative patterns. The system supports cohesive floor and wall applications across full environments.

Technical details

Dual is available in Bianco and Nero.

Field tiles feature a matte, solid glazed finish. Reliefs and accessories add deeper texture and sensory contrast. The collection also includes a linen-like texture that can pair with Portobello America’s Note collection or stand on its own.

Portobello America said Dual gives designers tools for rhythm, detail and movement as the company expands its surface system capabilities for 2026.

Previous article
Cain & Bultman partners with IVC to expand sheet vinyl offering

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Cain & Bultman partners with IVC to expand sheet vinyl offering

FCNews Staff - 0
Jacksonville, Fla.—Cain & Bultman and IVC have entered into a new distribution partnership. The agreement expands access to IVC’s residential sheet vinyl products across...
Read more
News

FCITS to host rigid core failure protection training

FCNews Staff - 0
Denver—Flooring Consultants & Inspection Training Services (FCITS) will host its rigid core failure protection training here July 14-15. The course will give flooring professionals practical...
Read more
Featured Company

Latest Mohawk launches off to a strong start

Ken Ryan - 0
As senior vice president of sales, North America, Mohawk, what excites Jamie Kim the most is the opportunity to lead the sales organization at...
Read more
Videos

Watch: The Founders: The IFC Story

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/wSwQEvvuqWM Few names carry as much weight in the flooring industry as Dossche. After all, Piet Dossche helped reshape the resilient category through the creation...
Read more
Featured Company

IFC: Balancing legacy and the future of success

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Few names carry as much weight in the flooring industry as Dossche. After all, Piet Dossche helped reshape the resilient category through the creation...
Read more
Commercial

Chicago Design Week showcases resiliency of the contract market

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Chicago—Chicago Design Week 2026 kicked off June 8-10 with NeoCon, the commercial design industry’s premier North American trade show, hosted here at The Mart....
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X