Tuesday Tips: Melissa Thome takes the stress out of payroll

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Melissa Thome explains how ADP, available through Savings4Members, helps make payroll and HR easier to manage. ADP gives small businesses more support so they can spend less time on admin and more time focused on growth.