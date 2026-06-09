Tuesday Tips: Melissa Thome takes the stress out of payroll

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Melissa Thome takes the stress out of payroll

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Melissa Thome explains how ADP, available through Savings4Members, helps make payroll and HR easier to manage. ADP gives small businesses more support so they can spend less time on admin and more time focused on growth.

Previous article
Floor & Decor launches NatureMatch private label line

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Floor & Decor launches NatureMatch private label line

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta— Floor & Decor has launched NatureMatch, a new private-label product line designed to bring the authentic look of stone and wood to floors...
Read more
News

Flooring products earn Best of NeoCon honors

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—The 36th annual Best of NeoCon Awards recognized several flooring-related products among its 2026 honorees. The awards were announced June 8 at The Mart during...
Read more
Laminate

NALFA adds Interprint to member roster

FCNews Staff - 0
Springfield, Mass.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association welcomes Interprint as a new member, expanding its network of suppliers and industry partners. The addition supports...
Read more
Featured Post

Chicago Design Week draws crowds

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—Chicago Design Week kicked off June 8-10 with NeoCon, the commercial design industry’s largest trade show, hosted here at The Mart. This year’s theme...
Read more
Carpet

Tarkett rolls out new Transcribe collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched Transcribe, a premier carpet tile and luxury vinyl tile collection that draws inspiration from the human instinct to communicate through...
Read more
Featured Post

Chicago Design Week kicks off in style

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Chicago Design Week is kicking off June 8 with both NeoCon and Design Days 2026 highlighting innovation across the commercial design community. These two...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X