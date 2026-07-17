Antolini showcases four natural stone surfaces

Verona, Italy—Antolini has introduced four natural stone surfaces in its Exclusive Collection, highlighting quartzite and marble for residential and commercial interiors.

The four new styles includes Fuxita Jade, Quarzite Lilac, Quarzite Venom “Original” and Blueroots. Each material features distinct colors, veining and mineral characteristics intended for walls, countertops and other architectural applications.

Fuxita Jade

Fuxita Jade is a quartzite featuring shades of green, mineral gray and earthy tones. Antolini said the material is suited for walls, vertical surfaces and bathroom installations.

Quarzite Lilac

Quarzite Lilac is a quartzite with a light background accented by gray and violet veining. Its bright appearance makes it suitable for spaces where designers want to add visual interest while maintaining a clean aesthetic.

Quarzite Venom “Original”

Quarzite Venom “Original” features a black background with contrasting white mineral veining. Antolini recommends the material for kitchen islands, backsplashes, feature walls and large vertical applications.

Blueroots

Blueroots is a marble with branching blue-gray veining highlighted by gold and earth-toned accents. The material is designed for living spaces, wall cladding and other statement applications where a natural stone surface is a focal point.