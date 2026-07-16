Portobello America debuts Loom collection

Baxter, Tenn.—Portobello America has expanded its “Living Home” portfolio with the introduction of the Loom collection, a ceramic surface series that combines woven-inspired textures with rich, earth-toned colors for residential and commercial interiors.

The collection draws on global design trends to create surfaces that deliver both visual appeal and tactile depth.

Woven-inspired texture

The Loom collection features a dimensional surface with a matte finish and woven-inspired texture designed to add warmth and depth to interior spaces.

Loom Warp complements the collection with a more subtle, plain surface that balances architectural compositions while allowing Loom’s textured designs to stand out. Together, the two styles create contrast, rhythm and layered surface compositions.

Earth-inspired color palette

The collection is available in a range of earthy colors, including deep burgundy, mossy greens, warm taupes, cool grays and soft cream. The combination of texture and color gives the collection a handcrafted appearance suited for both residential and commercial environments.

Flexible formats

Designed to coordinate with the broader Portobello America portfolio, Loom is available in 6 x 6 and 2 x 10 formats. Loom Warp is offered exclusively in a 2 x 10 format.

The company said the range of sizes allows designers to create a variety of installation patterns while introducing movement, contrast and texture into interior spaces.