Latest carpet intros promote health, hygiene

By Ken Ryan
For years, carpet has carried the stigma (unfairly) of being unhealthy or adversely affecting air quality indoors. For years, mills have fought back to dispute that narrative. The subject of health and hygiene in homes gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic when millions of people stayed or worked from home. Against this backdrop, soft surface suppliers saw the pandemic as an opportunity to tout carpet’s benefits to overall human health as they continued to bring healthier products to market.

Here are some of the more recent introductions:

healthier productsAnderson Tuftex

Anderson Tuftex’s Pet Perfect+ products are dedicated to helping create a healthy home. Kaleidoscope as well as all other Pet Perfect+ styles are built with LifeGuard Spill-proof Technology that prevents moisture from soaking into the subfloor and causing mold, mildew and unwanted odors. All Anderson Tuftex carpets also support air quality in the home as every floor is third-party verified for emitting low volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Karastan

Karastan SmartStrand carpets are renowned for cleanability and durability, particularly around pets with Mohawk’s All Pet Protection & Warranty guarantee that gives homeowners peace of mind that “if your pet stains it, we replace it.” The Karastan line of wool styles are striking in appeal and hypoallergenic wool does not promote the growth of bacteria, mold or mildew.

healthier productsGodfrey Hirst

The Godfrey Hirst line includes wool styles that can provide multiple benefits. In addition to the softness and resilience of this renewable material, wool is also hypoallergenic and deters the growth of dust mites, a common irritant with allergy and asthma sufferers. The natural scaled structure of wool fibers has built-in repellency to help keep the wool stain-free.

Marquis

Marquis’ extensive line of solution-dyed carpet is free of any topical chemical coatings or additives. This allows the fibers to ‘grab’ dust and other particles floating through the air. If the carpet is properly cleaned and maintained, air quality is better with carpet than hard surface. New introduction Dream On III is an example of how a thick, plush carpet can look good and be hygienic as well.

healthier productsMohawk

Mohawk EverStrand is made in part from the highest quality, food-grade PET bottles that it reclaims, sanitizes and repurposes into carpet featuring inherent stain protection. Recycling 6 billion to 7 billion plastic bottles annually, Mohawk keeps plastics out of the oceans, waterways and natural environments. This sustainable practice offers a story that resonates with home buyers and Millennials who want to make a difference.

Phenix

Providing warmth, texture and coziness, Cardigan—part of the FloorEver PetPlus collection—captures the essence of Scandinavian design. The product is crafted with a richly textured all loop pile and a subtle silver metallic accent that reflects light. Cardigan comes with Phenix’s SureSoftSDN solution-dyed cationic nylon fibers as well as Microban surface protection, and is suitable for active homes, especially those with kids and pets.

healthier productsStanton

Evolve is made from Econyl, a regenerated nylon 6 fabric created from waste nylon products. According to Stanton, Evolve helps to preserve the environment while adding a foundation that is soft and sophisticated. This innovation in fiber technology can be used in a wall-to-wall configuration or as a custom rug installation.

Nourison

Wool offers numerous advantages for rugs. A case in point is Nourison’s new Colorado area rug collection, which is made of low-shed wool fibers, ideal for easy care and casual style throughout the home. Because it is made of wool, Colorado is natural, renewable and features inherent properties making it resistant to odors, mold, mildew and dust.

healthier productsTarkett Home

Tarkett Home recognizes the importance customers place on a healthy home environment. The company does this by making sure that it produces durable products using 100% dyed PET fiber solution. A case in point is Cloud 9, an SD polyester yarn that has a natural resistance to staining and fading without compromising softness.

