Shaw Contract launches TractionSAFETY sheet

Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract announced its latest innovation in resilient sheet, TractionSAFETY. TractionSAFETY is a collection of slip-resistant flooring products created for spaces that require additional slip resistance.

Falls are the number one cause of accidental injury in the United States and with an estimated cost of $13-14 million per year, according to the National Floor Safety Institute. Spaces that are frequently wet or those that require additional slip resistance can be a safety concern when the proper flooring is not utilized. The TractionSAFETY flooring collection provides slip-resistant solutions for a wide variety of spaces within commercial environments, including locker rooms, scrub rooms, operating suites, curb-less showers and more.

“Designing for spaces that heal, educate and inspire also means designing for safety and well-being,” said Dave Bailey, director of marketing for Healthcare, senior living + life science for Shaw Contract. “The TractionSAFETY collection takes a proactive stance on protection, particularly in demanding healthcare environments. Combining subtle, neutral shades and safety aggregates that are virtually invisible to the eye, this product is engineered to provide sustained slip resistance through its guaranteed life.”

Offering two styles, Traction Aqua was created for consistently wet spaces and Traction Sole for footwear-trafficked areas.

Traction Aqua

Soap, shampoo and bare feet can be a hazardous combination in wet environments. Traction Aqua elevates safety while fostering well-being and providing enhanced aesthetics. The subtle, tonal visuals in a variety of neutral shades complement Shaw Contract performance flooring. Traction Aqua is ideal for bathrooms, showers, tub rooms, changing rooms, saunas, pool areas, spa surrounds, hydrotherapy areas and more. The resilient sheet can easily be clamped between a drain’s grate and built-in set to ensure a complete watertight solution. Additionally, Traction Aqua’s colorways were chosen to specifically coordinate with Shaw Contract’s homogeneous sheet product Vitality Hues to ensure coordination between spaces in healthcare environments.

“Traction Aqua is specifically engineered for high-risk environments,” Bailey noted. “It was created to provide a practical solution for safety and underfoot comfort.”

Traction Sole

Traction Sole provides additional slip resistance in interiors that have heavy foot traffic. It is an optimal solution for indoor ramps and areas susceptible to occasional spills, keeping inhabitants on firm footing from one area to the next. Traction Sole’s soft visual and versatile color palette are ideal for various applications, including healthcare, education, and common areas in multifamily and senior living settings.

Performance and third-party certifications

For increased safety, TractionSAFETY can be heat welded for superior seam integrity, prohibiting separation and preventing liquids from permeating the floor below. The collection has undergone stringent product testing, including Pendulum, Ramp and 50,000 cycle wear tests. The Pendulum and Ramp tests simulate a variety of slip conditions, while the cycle test simulates wear to ensure the slip-resistant properties are sustainable through the warranty period of the product. These rigorous evaluations go well beyond the traditional static coefficient of friction (SCOF) testing to confirm the exceptional slip-resistance, durability, and wear-resistance of TractionSAFETY.

The TractionSAFETY collection is FloorScore Certified, meeting indoor air quality standards for low-emitting products. It also contributes to Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) points for LEED v4 credits. Resilient sheet styles from the line have an HPD (Health Product Declaration) and are free of orthopthalates.