A look to the future: Get to know Gen Alpha

By Steve Feldman
HomeColumnA look to the future: Get to know Gen Alpha

gen alphaI was talking on the phone with my son this morning, which in itself is a positive given that he is 27 and most Gen Zers prefer any means of communication that does not involve directly engaging with another human. We were discussing his next career opportunity, and he was weighing the merits of a work-from-home job (isolation) or a sales gig that would take him in front of people (engagement).

I predicted he would choose the former as I was lamenting how his generation constantly walks around hiding their faces behind hoodies and sunglasses while stuffing their ears with ear pods (lamenting = complaining). He admitted that many of his contemporaries prefer to engage with society at the bare minimum. He traced it back to COVID-19, which thrust people into isolation, depths from which many have not yet emerged. (I warned you six years ago that these lockdowns would have lasting effects.)

Anyway, just when you thought all hope was lost, help is on the way. The bad news is that help is a ways off. It’s coming from the next generation, Gen Alpha, the oldest of which is 16. These are the children of the Millennials. They are the first generation who will be entirely born and shaped in the 21st century and will be the largest generation in history with over 2 billion individuals. They’re going to be very important to you one day.

Obviously, they’re not your customers of tomorrow—it’s more like next week or next year. But know they are a lot different than Gen Z. Case in point: Gen Z experienced the rise of social media, while Gen Alpha was born into a world where digital integration is seamless. Gen Z was shaped by the aftermath of 9/11 and the financial crisis, while Gen Alpha is shaped by rapid technological advancements. Gen Z values experiences over possessions, while Gen Alpha is expected to demand more personalized and immersive experiences. The latter is going to be critical for you.

Believe it or not, Gen Alpha is already beginning to have an impact on retail. A report authored by Melissa Gonzalez of MG2 Advisory, which focuses on retail evolution, reveals interesting research. For example, Gen Alpha is shaping and inspiring purchases made by the adults in their lives. While adults ultimately hold the buying power, 70% of Gen Alpha report that adults in their lives often purchase items they suggest, supporting they not only influence household buying decisions but are also shaping trends and brand loyalty across generations. They are active participants in deciding what to buy, sharing what they have learned online. This is why store environments cannot afford to overlook the range of age groups moving through their spaces, because even without a credit card, Gen Alpha is already shaping how brands and stores show up.

Your store experience will be important to this generation. Unlike so many who favor purchasing online today, 73% of this generation said they prefer shopping in-store to fully immerse themselves in a brand’s environment. They value hands-on experiences that let them explore products, validate purchases and connect with the brand on a deeper level. (Did someone say room viewer?)

You will need to connect with them from a technology standpoint. With fluency across smartphones, tablets, computers, digital worlds, virtual reality and AI tools, they are quickly surpassing Gen Z and Millennials in their expectations for ease and efficiency. Their cultural and commercial influence is accelerating, making it essential to understand what they will expect from brands and retailers in the years ahead.

Here are a few bullet points from the MG2 research:

  • While Gen Z values ethical, sustainable and inclusive brands, Gen Alpha favors personalized, immersive and tech-integrated experiences.
  • 66% of Gen Alpha rely on clear in-store signage to guide their shopping journey, reflecting the simplicity they have come to expect from their online engagement.
  • Gen Alpha discovers brands through a blend of real-world influence and constant digital input. Friends remain their most trusted source, yet their ease with digital platforms explains why YouTube and TikTok are closely behind.
  • Accustomed to speed, access and simplicity online, they expect physical environments to meet those same standards. Store layout, opportunities to test and try and overall look and feel emerge as meaningful value drivers, amplified by the presence of friendly, supportive staff.
Previous article
Roomvo/QFloors testimonials: The Design House
Next article
Flooring dealers hit the ground running to start off strong

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Abbey convention: Growth highlight group’s unique approach

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.—Nearly three-quarters of Abbey Carpet & Floors To Go’s membership gathered here earlier this month for the group’s annual convention, and if...
Read more
Featured Post

Flooring dealers hit the ground running to start off strong

Ken Ryan - 0
Harsh winter weather may have closed stores, disrupted shipments and postponed installations for many flooring retailers, but it was not enough to prevent dealers...
Read more
Videos

Roomvo/QFloors testimonials: The Design House

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/E9_zVIJpmpc Jennifer Homeyer of The Design House and Stonemeyer Granite in Denton, Texas, knows residential retail. But the business is unique in ways, too. So...
Read more
News

Stage is set for Floors & More ‘26

Reginald Tucker - 0
Floors & More is gearing up for its annual convention, slated to take place March 9-11 in historic Charleston, S.C. This year’s conference theme,...
Read more
Installation

Sika relaunches STEP Series flooring training program

FCNews Staff - 0
Rutherford, N.J.—Sika relaunched its Sika Technical Education Program, known as the STEP Series. STEP is a flooring installation training curriculum returning due to strong...
Read more
Featured Post

Supreme Court strikes down tariffs, Trump retaliates

FCNews Staff - 0
The Supreme Court declared U.S. President Donald Trump's broad global tariffs imposed ​under the International Emergency Economic ‌Powers Act illegal, ruling that he had...
Read more

As seen in

Feb. 23, 2026

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X