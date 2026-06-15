What do flooring and surgery have in common? Nothing. And everything.

So about five months ago I decided to undergo a small procedure to repair a scar on my face. The only problem was determining who would do the surgery. At that moment I quickly realized my plight was not unlike just about every consumer who decides to buy flooring and wonders, “Where do I begin the process?” And here’s the revelation: The experience from start to finish offers more similarities than differences between shopping for flooring and the entire surgical experience.

So for me, I was quite lucky to have a business partner whose wife is adept at researching on the Internet. Just as consumers start their flooring search online, so, too, did I or, more accurately, Justine. Her research led her to a doctor named Joshua Zuckerman in Manhattan. I did not question her because I trusted her. Just as your customers solicit advice from trusted friends and family as to where to shop for flooring.

When I first visited the surgeon, I was immediately impressed with the office. Clean and well lit. Aesthetically pleasing. Not unlike when a customer walks into your showroom. If it’s cluttered and unorganized, they don’t get that “warm and fuzzy” feel. You have your work cut out to close a sale.

Next up was the staff. They all were well dressed and friendly. And well dressed doesn’t mean Dior dresses and Louboutin heels. It simply means making a good appearance. And friendly means being greeted with smiles and engaging. For years FCNews has been preaching the importance of having salespeople who can develop a connection with the customer. Remember: People buy from people they like.

Then I meet the doctor—the equivalent to the flooring store owner. He’s a regular guy. We develop a bond when I learn he plays fantasy football. He’s not some elitist surgeon. He jokes around. Tells me what I want to do is no big deal and he performs this procedure regularly. What he did was inspire confidence— not only in him, but that I’m making the right decision. That is the secret sauce for RSAs to close sales every single day—make sure that consumer is all in on her purchase. Elicit confidence.

Here’s where things really start to get fun—and where you need to pay attention. The doctor started asking me questions. He asked if I had ever had or was considering any type of plastic surgery. What he was doing was qualifying me. Much like your RSAs should qualify each and every customer to determine what flooring would be most appropriate for her situation and lifestyle. I told him I had been considering having my eyes done for the last five years at least. I told him I hated my turkey neck that came as a result of me losing 40 pounds 10 years ago.

The next thing I knew, his office manager had a proposal in my hand for 10 times the amount I was planning to spend. This included an optional, or “suggested,” CO2 laser treatment with microneedling. This is called upselling, and is something your sales team must try to do for every customer.

I expressed doubt that I had the time to recover from all these procedures. But I was reassured that this was the way to go because it would only require one recovery period instead of multiple recoveries for multiple procedures. Also, I would be saving money because there would be only one operating room charge instead of multiple fees. Just like a flooring store, a knowledgeable sales team can prove to the consumer why spending that extra money is beneficial.

Here’s the thing: I could only afford the procedure for which I initially came in—scar removal. Not once did price enter the discussion. There was never a negotiation or deal. The surgeon was an expert and his expertise comes at a non-negotiable cost. However, I was quickly introduced to my new best friend: Care Credit. The office manager told me the entire proposal could be financed over one year, two years or more. It was like buying a car: All of a sudden that unaffordable five-figure proposal was now feasible with the financing options. So many flooring retailers are reluctant to offer credit, but it’s the easiest way to get that consumer comfortable with spending more than she signed up for.

After the surgery, there were several follow-up visits. Sort of like following up after the installation is complete to ensure customer satisfaction. What’s more, I have a lifetime 20% discount on Botox because I did my surgery with this practice. Sort of like offering a discount on carpet cleaning once a year because you purchased it from that particular retailer.

So I ask: What do flooring and surgery have to do with one another? Nothing… and everything.