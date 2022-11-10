Shaw receives 2022 St. Jude Organizational Support Award

By FCNews Staff
St. Jude Organizational Support AwardDalton—Shaw Industries has been awarded the 2022 St. Jude Organizational Support Award, which recognizes a partner who has found innovative ways to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through employee participation and an array of fundraising programs.

Over the past decade, we have seen an incredible partnership develop between our two organizations that has impacted me personally and so many others on our team,” said Scott Sandlin, executive vice president of Shaw’s residential division. “Throughout the year, our associates, customers and partners support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude because we believe in this work. I will be back in Memphis this December with my family and our amazing Shaw team to support the brave families and the dedicated employees at St. Jude.”

This award highlights the numerous ways Shaw has supported St. Jude including:

  • Shaw is the exclusive flooring provider for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway program. Each year, Shaw products are featured in more than 40 houses across the country.
  • Shaw’s Cushion for St. Jude collection donates $0.18 per square yard to St. Jude. Shaw and its retail partners collectively donate approximately $1 million each year from cushion sales.
  • Shaw Clean for a Cause products donate $0.25 per bottle of hard surface or carpet cleaner sold and $0.50 from every mop kit purchase.
  • Shaw associates, customers, vendors and family members fundraise for St. Jude by participating in the annual Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend.

This year marks 10 years of partnership between Shaw and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a relationship that has provided more than $18 million in support for the fight against childhood cancer.

Shaw’s 2022 running team is comprised of 170 associates, customers, vendors and family members that are fundraising and participating in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend this December. Shaw runners have raised more than $1 million through the St. Jude Heroes program, making Shaw the event’s top corporate fundraising team three years in a row.

