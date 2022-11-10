Cali names Jay Flynn to executive leadership team

San Diego, Calif.—Cali is bolstering its executive leadership team with the addition of Jay Flynn, formerly of DCS Partnership Group (DCSPG) and Broadlume.

“We’re thrilled to have Jay on the Cali team,” said Doug Jackson, Cali president. “I’ve known him as an industry colleague for the past 25 years and have always admired his instincts, work ethic and ability to make big things happen. He’s the exact right person we want at Cali during this moment of brand growth.”

Flynn spent the last three years as VP of sales at Broadlume, in charge most recently of new dealer sales for the Flooring Store United program. Before that, he spent 13 years at DCSPG, which provided technology-based tools and resources to support builder design centers and flooring retailers. Along with his partner, Michael Vogel, Flynn was involved in all aspects of the business. The company’s Bridgeway Interactive brand and Creating Your Space brand were sold to Broadlume in January 2020.

Before DCSPG, Flynn was hired by a division of The Home Depot branded Creative Touch Interiors to head builder sales and design centers nationally as they acquired and integrated major flooring contractors specializing in servicing production home builders. During his time there, Jay worked with the team to reach $1 billion in revenue.

After a brief stint as a distribution engineer for Florida Power & Light, Flynn began his flooring career with Tuftex Carpets in Southern California. He held multiple sales and marketing roles over the course of 12 years and eventually launched and directed the business’s builder channel, serving as regional vice president of sales until 2003.

“I am excited to join the team Doug has assembled,” Flynn said. “The consumer brand they have developed and their path to market is unique in the flooring industry, and I look forward to contributing to future growth and success for Cali and their customers.”