Galleher partners with Building Homes for Heroes

By FCNews Staff
Building Homes For HeroesSanta Fe Spring, Calif.—Galleher, the third largest flooring distributor in the U.S., is partnering with Building Homes for Heroes, a national non-profit organization that strives to build or renovate quality homes and gift the homes to severely injured veterans nationwide, mortgage free. Building Homes for Heroes recognizes the tremendous sacrifices of men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces by supporting the needs of severely wounded or disabled soldiers and their families.

According to the company, new and modified homes for injured veterans in the program will receive GemCore flooring, Galleher’s signature line of resilient flooring that has the beauty of hardwood or stone or wood but is waterproof, scratch resistant and easy to maintain. The first home with all new donated floors by Galleher was recently completed in The Villages, Florida.

“On behalf of the entire team at Galleher, we thank all U.S. veterans for their service and sacrifices for our country and, as a veteran myself, I am honored to work in partnership with Building Homes for Heroes,” said Ted Kozikowski, president and CEO of Galleher. “Giving back to injured veterans is a cause that is extremely important to me and my colleagues at Galleher, and we are proud to provide our GemCore resilient flooring for use in new and refurbished homes for the injured veterans.”

Andy Pujol, executive director of Building Homes for Heros, added, “We are thankful to everyone at Galleher for their partnership to provide resilient flooring to our veteran’s homes. The support of companies like Galleher and its high-quality GemCore flooring products enable our organization to help more injured veterans in need and support them as they begin to rebuild their lives.”

