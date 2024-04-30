The Aqua-‘Proof’ is in the pudding for HF Design

Any laminate supplier that’s looking to position itself as a bona fide player in an extremely competitive category needs to first and foremost provide products that are not only trendy and eye-catching but also perform well under duress—those are table stakes. But in order to really excel, laminate suppliers must be able to excite their customers with products that make a bold statement. HF Design checks virtually all those boxes with its signature AquaProof line, which exemplifies all of those attributes. With a total thickness of 10mm—which includes a 2mm premium foam padding—AquaProof (as the name implies) is billed as being 100% waterproof thanks in part to an enhanced water-repellent bevel and advanced, PVC-free fiber core. The line is based on a 7.7-inch-wide format in 60-inch lengths modeled after the company’s popular hardwood styles. What’s more, it’s free of plastics and features embossed in register technology (EIR) for added realism. Alex Shaoulpour, the company’s president and CEO, called it “the next generation of flooring.” But don’t just take his word for it. HF Design’s distributor and retailer partners also sing the product’s praises. “HF Design’s team are always ahead of the curve when it comes to design, and the AquaProof lines are a testament to this,” said Paul Walker, president of Diamond W, a City of Industry, Calif.-based distributor. “The visuals overall are fashion forward and capture the current [tastes] of the consumer. We hear this every day from all of our retail and builder customers, and the rest of the market is playing catch-up.”

John Neugent, sales director of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Cain & Bultman, which markets the collection as RightWood in its territories, attested to the product’s sheer strength. “We capitalize on durability, which obviously encompasses moisture resistance,” he explained. “Even though the core swell rate is superior to the competition, we believe consumers want problem-free flooring solutions. Durability matched with superior visuals is a recipe for profitability.” Cain & Bultman’s downstream customers—floor covering retailers—are also on board with the product. Case in point is Wayne’s Carpet Plus based in Lake City, Fla. “In the bustling flooring industry, where innovation meets demand, the launch of the RightWood laminate flooring product line has emerged as a standout success story,” said Ryan Hardin, CEO of the retail operation. “Anchored by a strategic partnership with our store, this new product line has swiftly captured the attention of consumers across north Florida, setting new standards for quality and performance.” The product’s attributes don’t end there. “RightWood’s com- mitment to excellence in craftsmanship and design has resonated deeply with customers seeking both durability and aesthetic appeal in their flooring solutions,” Hardin added. “From modern homes to commercial spaces, the versatility of RightWood laminate flooring has transformed interiors with its timeless elegance and superior durability.” Gordon Thomas, product manager, wood and laminate, for Wood Dale, Ill.-based All Surfaces, the industry’s second-largest distributor, is also a believer.