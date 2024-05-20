Shaw Industries’ Chuck Babcock inducted into Driver Hall of Fame

By FCNews Staff
ShawDalton—Shaw Industries has inducted Charles “Chuck” Babcock into the National Private Truck Council’s (NPTC) Hall of Fame.

Imagine making 148 trips around the Earth and you’ll have a better idea of how far Babcock has driven with zero preventable accidents, injuries or moving violations over his 40-year career. With an impressive safety record covering 3.7 million miles and a demonstrated commitment to Shaw’s customers, he was the sixth Shaw Industries driver inducted into the NPTC Driver Hall of Fame—an elite club boasting just 152 members.

“Chuck demonstrates the Shaw Way in everything he does,” said regional operations manager Jack Guttenberger. “As one of the most experienced drivers in the company, Chuck’s selfless consideration for his customers and the associates of Shaw are second to none. Working with Chuck has truly been a pleasure, not only because of his proficiency as a driver but because of his dedication to his craft.”

Babcock is a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served before beginning his career as a professional truck driver. Working from Shaw’s Detroit, MI regional distribution center, he has spent the last 30 years at Shaw where he logged 3.3 million of his career miles.

“Throughout my three decades as a driver with Shaw, and four decades as a driver total, I have endeavored to exceed expectations in all facets of my job as a commercial semi-truck driver,” Babcock said. “As a veteran working in the civilian sector, there is nothing I am prouder to have done than to serve my country, to be one of the original flagship drivers in Michigan for Shaw and happily provide for my family every day.”

