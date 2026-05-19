FCEF welcomes Bryan Taylor to board of directors

Dalton—The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) appointed Bryan Taylor of Real Floors to its board of directors. FCEF said Taylor brings leadership experience, industry insight and a strong commitment to workforce development.

Real Floors, founded in 1982, provides flooring solutions for the multifamily industry. The Georgia-based company serves customers across multiple states and focuses on operational excellence, customer service and workforce investment.

Taylor joins the board as FCEF continues expanding its workforce development efforts. The foundation focuses on recruiting, educating and supporting the next generation of flooring installation professionals.

“Sustained growth in our industry is rooted in how we support and develop emerging talent,” Taylor said. “I joined the FCEF board because they are a true champion for change, proactively working to address some of our industry’s most pressing challenges. My passion has always been centered on investing in people and helping build the next generation of leaders, and I see FCEF’s mission as a direct reflection of those values. I am proud to support their efforts to provide accessible training and clear career pathways.”

Leadership highlights workforce mission

FCEF leaders said Taylor’s appointment will strengthen the foundation’s workforce development efforts. “Bryan brings a tremendous level of passion, leadership and industry perspective to the FCEF board,” said David Chambers, chairman of the FCEF board of directors. “His commitment to workforce development and investing in people aligns perfectly with FCEF’s mission.”

FCEF addresses the skilled labor shortage in the flooring industry through awareness, recruitment and training initiatives across the United States.

“Bryan understands the importance of building strong career pathways and creating opportunities for the next generation entering our industry,” said Kaye Whitener, executive director of FCEF. “His experience, leadership and dedication to people development will be a tremendous asset to FCEF.”