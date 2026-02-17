FCEF backs new federal act aimed at skilled workers

Dalton—The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) announced it is sponsoring and supporting the Employer-Directed Skills Act, reintroduced by U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C. and co-sponsored by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

The legislation aims to modernize workforce development by giving employers a stronger role in skills training and workforce alignment nationwide. It streamlines access to Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs. It also allows employers to identify prospective workers for training, design industry-relevant programs and access funding to offset training costs.

“Employers are best positioned to identify the specific skills needed in today’s economy,” said Kaye Whitener, executive director of FCEF. “FCEF strongly supports the Employer-Directed Skills Act because it aligns industry needs with education and workforce training, strengthens career pathways and helps create sustainable, high-quality job opportunities for individuals entering the skilled trades.”

The legislation seeks to allow employers to recruit and train workers for high-demand sectors. It would provide partial reimbursement for approved training costs. It would also encourage stronger collaboration between workforce boards and employer-led training initiatives.

FCEF said the measure represents a meaningful step forward for the skilled trades. The organization recruits talent, supports education and helps place workers in flooring careers. It partners with technical colleges, workforce boards and industry leaders to expand access to hands-on training programs that prepare individuals for long-term careers.

FCEF added that employer-driven workforce solutions help strengthen the skilled labor pipeline and ensure the next generation of trades professionals is ready to meet industry demand.