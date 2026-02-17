Surfaces ’26: Manufacturing technology takes center stage

Las Vegas—Behind every innovative hard surface floor or coordinating accessory that clicks into place is a specialty firm driving those innovations. Such is the case with four leading manufacturing technology providers—Bjelin, i4F Technologies, Unilin Technologies and Välinge Innovation—who demonstrated their technical prowess at Surfaces last month. From advanced locking systems to digital printing enhancements to AI-based technologies, these partners in innovation are looking to raise the bar for the manufacturing community at large.

Following is an overview of some of their latest advancements:

Bjelin

With the growing popularity of square stair nosings in the U.S. market, Bjelin took the wraps off its own iteration—including both an open and closed version. A benefit to retailers, distributors and consumers, according to the company, is the product aligns perfectly with Bjelin’s accompanying flooring products.

“The product is made in the same factory as our flooring plant in Croatia, so you’ve got the same veneers and the exact same stains,” said Kelly Owens, director of marketing. “It’s a perfect match.”

Another plus is the locking system, Valinge’s 5G Dry, which is utilized in the stair nosing. As Owens explained: “It locks in with our 5G Dry ends on the long end, so with the open stair noses it’s actually locking in on the tread, but remains open on the riser. So it’s locking in on the tread and the riser for a completely flush look on both ends.”

Bjelin also showcased its new Woodura Herringbone 3.0, an upgrade over the 2.0 version launched at Surfaces last year. The update includes two options: a Classic format measuring 3 x 13 for a more traditional herringbone look, and a modern format, which features larger 3.5 x 21.5 panels for a bolder visual statement. Moreover, the collection coordinates with Woodura Planks 3.0, allowing designers to maintain consistent color across connected spaces.

The 3.0 range features square edges without bevels, creating a clean, seamless appearance.

i4F Technologies

i4F is going high tech and riding the artificial intelligence wave with the launch of ai4F, a new artificial intelligence strategy designed to strengthen product performance through data-driven insights and scientific analysis. The ai4F strategy marks the start of a long-term initiative focused on continuous improvement. The program relies on structured data collection, analysis and ongoing learning. A core element centers on locking and decorative panel composition analysis. This work is supported by a new digital process that enables optimal profile selection and optimization for each licensee’s product. This approach reduces the need for extensive on-site and off-site milling tests.

How it works: The AI systematically analyzes large volumes of data related to compositions, locking profiles and performance results. As the database expands, the system continues to learn and refine its insights. The system generates actionable, data-driven recommendations, including composition and process adjustments aimed at improving performance outcomes. In short, the AI-driven format adapts content based on visitor preferences and allows users to access information more efficiently and engage with technologies at their own pace. To showcase the innovation, i4F installed AI pods at its booth for users to try out.

“We have brought in all our test results from the last 12 years of our locking or composition in a consistent database,” said John Rietveldt, CEO of i4F. “With our new ai4F strategy, we are laying a strong foundation for how data and analytics will shape future technology developments in the global flooring industry.”

Unilin Technologies

Unilin Technologies used Surfaces as a platform to educate new and existing customers alike on its range of locking system solutions. More importantly, to help customers understand that not all locking systems are created equal.

“It’s important to show visitors why the Uniclic and the Unidrop locking systems are different from what’s out there,” said Floris Koopmans, sales and marketing director, intellectual property (pictured above). “We explain that with testing samples, explaining the features of the click systems and why that makes such a big difference.”

This re-education, according to Koopmans, is becoming more critical given the growing number of flooring formats available across different hard surface categories. “We’ve seen a huge change in recent years where many customers who tried other systems all came back to the Uniclic system, the angle/angle system,” he said. “People had bad experiences with some other systems, and they go back to their ex, so to speak. They know they can rely on the system known for its reliability.”

Unilin also showcased its technical capabilities in digitally scanning planks in order to optimize a particular locking system. This non-destructive system allows clients to determine the best locking mechanism for their needs. “Using this system the manufacturer doesn’t need to make cuts in the plank anymore; now they can just put it under a laser and the computer will tell them exactly what they need to change on the milling machinery,” Koopmans added.

Unilin also demonstrated the sound-deadening attributes of the company’s popular Comfort Core technology and teased the launch of an innovative new locking system for stair nosings and risers.

Välinge Innovation

Välinge Innovation displayed the full range of its locking system and green technologies at Surfaces last month, but the one that stood out the most was its new 5G H/B One (short for herringbone) innovation. Curious onlookers flooded the booth to see real-time demonstrations of the technology and had the opportunity to try it for themselves.

“With the one-panel technology there is only one side, an “A” panel, unlike the A and B panels featured on original herringbone rigid core designs,” said Stina Leire, marketing and communications manager. “The original format made it more difficult to assemble and take apart. Here you only have one piece and they all connect together.”

Not only does 5G H/B One enable simpler, faster installation and dismantling—according to Laetitia Kimblad, director, business unit, flooring technology (pictured above left)—but it also provides improved vertical strength. “Because of the improved vertical strength, you can reuse the planks, or put them in another place if you need it. You just click it together and it’s perfectly locked. We also provide a special dismantling pin to make it easier to take the planks apart.”

More importantly, the new 5G H/B One system gives the installer more flexibility in terms of where he/she begins to lay down the planks. “The great thing about the one-panel solution is you can also work backwards with the installation,” Kimblad explained. “Let’s say you’re coming to the corner of the kitchen island or you’re doing the installation from the middle of the room—you want to be able to work backwards. Essentially you can go in any direction, which is very good for installers.”