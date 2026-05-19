NALFA welcomes Inspector Training Services

Springfield, Mass.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) has welcomed Inspector Training Services as its newest member. The addition expands NALFA’s expertise in inspector training, certification and field-based education.

Founded in 2001, Inspector Training Services is operated by practicing inspectors. The organization provides training across major flooring categories.

ITS programs combine hands-on instruction with case-based evaluation. The training helps inspectors and claims professionals assess and report on flooring issues more accurately.

“ITS is proud to be an affiliate member of NALFA,” the ITS team said. “We look forward to contributing our expertise in inspector training and certification to support NALFA’s mission and to working collaboratively to strengthen the industry.”

ITS’ focus on education and certification supports NALFA’s mission to advance standards and improve industry knowledge. That work spans manufacturing, installation and inspection.

“NALFA is proud to welcome ITS to our community,” said Tom Wright, president of NALFA. “Their work in training and certifying inspectors strengthens the foundation of knowledge and consistency that supports product performance and industry credibility.”

NALFA continues to expand its membership across the laminate flooring value chain. The association supports education, testing, certification and collaboration across the category.

The group said the continued growth reinforces its role as a leading authority for laminate flooring standards in North America.