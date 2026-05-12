Daltile announces Trade Pro Appreciation Week giveaways

Dallas—Daltile is honoring contractors and tile installers during its annual Daltile Trade Pro Appreciation Days, which runs May 11-15.

The week celebrates trade professionals and highlights Daltile’s ProContractor Program. The program provides contractors and tile installers with key services designed to help them succeed.

As part of the celebration, Daltile will give away a new 2026 Ford F-150 truck to one trade pro. The company also will give away 43 Big Green Egg outdoor cooking systems.

“Trade professionals are a key driving force within our industry, so Daltile is thrilled to honor one lucky trade pro with a brand-new truck and introduce the Big Green Egg giveaways as a key part of this week’s celebration,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing, Dal-Tile. “For more than 75 years, Daltile has been the resource for contractors and tile installers, providing the design, service, technology, manufacturing and distribution leadership trade pros need to succeed. It has been our pleasure to come alongside these professionals and equip them to serve their customers effectively and grow their own businesses for so many years.”

Thorn-Brooks said Daltile is committed to serving as a one-stop shop for tile, stone, countertop, exteriors and installation needs. “We have over 260 Daltile Sales Service Center locations nationwide offering unmatched product selection, service and availability year-round,” she said. “In addition, we offer a user-friendly ProContractor Program complete with exclusive contractor pricing, comprehensive project support, tools and accessories.”

The company also offers ProExchange, a free app that allows trade pros to conduct business with Daltile from a computer, smartphone or tablet. Through ProExchange, trade pros can search products, view inventory, place orders, make payments, track orders, schedule pickups and more.

The giveaways

Daltile is encouraging trade pros to enter for a chance to win the new 2026 Ford F-150. The Daltile 2026 Trade Pro Giveaway is open to valid trade professionals, including tile installers, tile contractors and general contractors.

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win. Participants must have a valid and active Daltile Trade Pro account, which is free.

Trade pros can enter by visiting their local Daltile Sales Service Center or the company’s ProContractor resources page. The entry period runs through May 15.

Daltile also will give away 43 Big Green Egg outdoor cooking systems nationwide.

The in-store promotion is open to anyone who visits a Daltile Sales Service Center and scans the QR code for a chance to win. The entry period runs through May 15.

To enter, visit here.