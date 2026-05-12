Mannington Commercial launches Chapters for senior living

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetMannington Commercial launches Chapters for senior living

ChaptersCalhoun, Ga.—Mannington Commercial has launched Chapters, a new flooring system designed for senior living environments. The collection is designed to bring warmth, familiarity and comfort into the built environment to help communities feel more like home.

“Chapters was designed around the emotional experience of a home throughout each chapter of life,” said Stacey Gerbman, director of design for Mannington Commercial. “We wanted to create a collection that felt personal and comforting while still giving designers the breadth of choice they need to create environments that reflect individuality, connection and the evolving stories of the people who inhabit them.”

The collection includes 216 coordinated SKUs across broadloom and modular formats. The system gives designers flexibility to tailor experiences throughout a community.

Designers can layer pattern, texture, scale and color across resident rooms, corridors, gathering spaces and shared amenities. The collection also maintains a cohesive visual language throughout the environment.

Chapters supports both customization and continuity within senior living interiors. Broadloom adds warmth and comfort to spaces where designers want a more residential feel. Modular formats provide adaptability and performance in higher-use areas.

Select styles are available in both formats. This allows designers to transition across applications while maintaining consistency throughout the community.

Chapters is constructed with durable Nylon 6,6 fiber. The collection is available in 12-foot broadloom and 24 x 24 modular tile.

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