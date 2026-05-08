Emser Tile expands natural stone portfolio

Los Angeles, Calif.—Emser Tile reintroduced and expanded its natural stone tile portfolio. The lineup includes marble, limestone, travertine, granite and slate.

“Our natural stone collections are designed to give architects and designers both creative freedom and confidence in performance,” said Christina Wu, vice president, international operations and sourcing at Emser Tile. “Each piece is unique and authentic, which really translates into spaces that feel grounded and one of a kind.”

Broad material offering

The collection features a wide range of marble options. These include classic looks such as Averni, Bianco Gioia and Calacata. The line also includes more dramatic styles such as Lenza Fiore and Winter Frost.

The marble assortment offers polished and honed finishes. It also includes a variety of sizes and mosaics. These options support both feature walls and clean, minimal designs.

The limestone collection Metro delivers organic warmth. It works in both contemporary and traditional spaces. Travertine options include Fontane, Umbria Savera and Travertine Silver. These styles offer a classic European look.

Granite and slate options include Absolute Black, Rustic Gold and Multi Rajah. These materials provide durability and natural variation. They are well suited for high-traffic areas and outdoor spaces.

Design-forward applications

Design-focused collections include Flutique, Alluro, Bizou and Talento. These lines highlight natural stone in modern applications. They feature fluted wall tiles, parquet-inspired mosaics and groutless installations.

The Structure collection includes stone ledgers designed for fireplaces, statement walls and outdoor spaces. These products add depth and texture across a range of applications.

Emser Tile offers natural stone products in a wide range of colors, sizes and formats. The collections support residential interiors, commercial projects and large-scale architectural designs.