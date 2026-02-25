E by Emser wins Best of IBS Award

Las Vegas—Emser Tile was honored with a Best of IBS Award for Martel, part of its E by Emser Tile line, at the 2026 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS), which was held here earlier this month. E by Emser Tile is a luxury line of tile collections curated to reflect a blend of innovation and tradition.

Every year, the Best of IBS Awards recognizes outstanding products in various categories that set benchmarks in design, technology and functionality. Martel is an extruded porcelain scalloped-shaped tile collection that features a special glaze finish. It’s available in four earthy colors and two shapes that can be arranged and installed in a variety of patterns.

“Martel reflects where our team sees tile headed—highly customizable, tactile and inspiring,” said Carly Ghodsian, product design and curation manager for E by Emser Tile. “Winning a Best of IBS Award is an honor and affirms our commitment to deliver inspired products that give designers and builders endless ways to shape unforgettable spaces.”