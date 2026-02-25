How to dominate during this ongoing slump

(Last part in a series) Over the past several months, we’ve moved away from spray-and-pray advertising and laid out a complete Before, During and After system. The Before Phase attracts the right prospects. The During Phase converts them at full margin. The After Phase is where profit compounds. This final installment focuses on how to turn every completed job into repeat business and referrals.

The 90/10 newsletter

I’ve talked about this for years because it works, and it’s worth reviewing. Your newsletter should be 90% fun, informative, welcoming, relationship-building content and only 10% about your store. The goal is to stay top of mind, while building authority and trust, without constantly selling.

A real referral system

Hope is not a referral strategy. Train your sales team to ask for referrals after every successful job. There’s an excellent chance that someone in their sphere of influence needs your services.

Then celebrate referrals publicly. Thank referring clients in your newsletter, on social media and on your website. When people see others being appreciated, they are more likely to participate.

Thanksgiving cards

Everyone sends Christmas cards. Very few send Thanksgiving cards. Which is why they stand out. Thanksgiving is gratitude-focused and less cluttered. A simple, heartfelt card thanking clients for their trust keeps you visible in a warm, positive way. It’s a small investment that reinforces long-term relationships.

Client appreciation events

Experiences create a personal connection with you, and those connections translate into repeat and referral business. One dealer in North Dakota grilled carnitas and hosted Taco Saturday in his parking lot. Another hosted wine and cheese tastings inside the showroom. When clients feel part of your community, they talk about you and keep coming back.

Nurturing referral partners

Referral partners are aligned businesses who send you clients—for free! Each relationship can mean $25,000 to $100,000+ in referrals. I’ve met dealers who have referral partners worth $250,000 a year.

Your partners require just as much intentional follow-up as clients.

The goal is simple: stay visible and valuable. Be a connector. Most dealers wait for referrals to happen organically. Smart dealers build and nurture the pipeline deliberately.

Smarter social media

Most dealers post product photos or display racks. These posts get almost no engagement. Instead, post videos from your client events. Share photos of happy homeowners with short testimonials. Create short home maintenance how-to videos. Engagement is much higher when the content feels human and useful.

The After Phase is powerful. Dealers who focus solely on generating new leads stay on a revenue roller coaster. Dealers who maximize lifetime value build stability and predictable growth even in a downturn.

That is how you dominate during a slump.

Speaking & Webinars. Jim is a sought-after speaker and founder of Flooring Success Systems. He delivers powerful live and virtual presentations that help floor dealers grow sales, improve margins, and strengthen their businesses. His team also offers a complete turnkey webinar package—handling hosting, promotions, and full execution. To inquire about booking Jim or setting up a custom event, contact Support@FlooringSuccessSystems.com.