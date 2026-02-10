How to dominate during this ongoing slump (part 6)

(Part six of a series) In the previous installments of this series, I’ve given an alternative to the type of marketing that most dealers use in a downturn: spray-and-pray advertising. Instead, we’ve been laying out a complete “Before, During and After” marketing and sales system. Now we move into the After phase. This is the phase that gets neglected the most by dealers.

Most flooring dealers spend nearly all of their time, energy and money chasing new leads. Meanwhile, they completely ignore lifetime customer value. They neglect the people who have already proven they will buy from them. They don’t engineer systems to ensure repeat business. Dealers hope past clients will come back someday and send referrals. Hope is not a system.

The After Phase is about implementing a system to maximize lifetime value of a customer (LVC), the most ignored KPI in flooring. Let’s look at two companies outside our industry that engineer repeat and referral business at a world-class level, and how their thinking applies directly to flooring dealers.

Zappos is a master at turning problems into lifetime value. When an order is delayed, customers hear from Zappos before they realize it’s going to be late. Shipping updates are sent automatically. If something arrives late or incorrect, customer service reps are authorized to immediately issue a refund, reship the product or upgrade shipping at no cost, without transferring the call or asking for supervisor approval. Returns are free and easy, reversing the risk of purchasing shoes online.

The result is that small issues never become emotional events. Customers don’t remember the problem; they remember how Zappos handled the solution. That experience creates lifetime value and turns customers into word-of-mouth machines.

Take-away: Reach out the day after installation instead of waiting for the homeowner to call, and if possible have the salesperson do a walkthrough with the client. Address concerns quickly. Studies have shown that if something goes wrong and you fix it, that client will be more loyal than if nothing ever went wrong in the first place.

Peloton did not stop at selling a bike. After purchase, owners receive onboarding emails that show them how to get started, class recommendations and guidance on goal setting. The screen turns on every day with fresh content, new instructors and personalized class recommendations based on past workouts. Progress is tracked, milestones are celebrated and achievements are shared automatically within the community. As a result, Peloton owners don’t feel like customers. They feel like members. The relationship continues long after the initial sale, which drives renewals, referrals and loyalty.

Takeaway: Stay top of mind after installation. Send care and maintenance reminders. Share care and maintenance tips for the flooring they chose.

The After Phase is not optional. It is where profit compounds. Dealers who ignore it stay trapped on the lead hamster wheel. Dealers who build it create stability, referrals, and long-term growth, even in a slump.

