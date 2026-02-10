Abbey annual convention reflects optimism

Fort Launderdale, Fla.—Against a backdrop of strenuous economic conditions and a still-challenging housing market, the mood at Abbey Carpet & Floor’s annual convention was decidedly optimistic. Held here Feb. 8–11, the event brought members, vendors and leadership together with a clear message: it’s time to position for pent-up opportunity.

“The longer the time goes on, the more acceptable the rates become,” said Dave Hardy, executive vice president of merchandising and member services. “These families don’t want to wait anymore. And you’ve got to put the supply out there for them to buy. So I feel pretty encouraged about what I’m seeing and hearing.”

To that end, Abbey added several new vendors to its lineup that will support growth in areas like hardwood and tile, also highlighting the group’s focus on better-end goods—a strategic advantage for members.

“We’re not willy nilly when we add suppliers, but this year we added seven,” noted Keith Johnson, vice president of merchandising. “We’re happy with them, and the feedback we’ve gotten so far has been fantastic.”

The group also welcomed a number of new dealers into the network, signaling that independent retailers continue to see value in aligned buying power, shared resources and collective expertise. For many new members that spoke to FCNews, the organization’s unique product and marketing offering was easy to embrace. Some even stressed the relief in exiting a group that fell markedly short on its promises to one with obvious and notable follow through.

