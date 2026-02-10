Parador achieves carbon-neutral production

Coesfeld, Germany—Parador reached a new milestone in its sustainability journey, achieving carbon-neutral production across its manufacturing sites by the end of 2025.

The company aligned its production processes with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and advanced its long-term sustainability strategy, Parador ONE – ONE Planet. ONE Chance. The effort reinforced Parador’s commitment to accountability across its entire value chain.

Parador reduced carbon emissions through a structured, long-term approach focused on avoidance, reduction and responsible climate contribution. Over several years, the company optimized production processes, lowered energy consumption and reduced emissions wherever technically and operationally feasible.

The company addressed remaining emissions through transparent climate initiatives embedded within a broader emissions-reduction strategy.

One key component of that strategy is a new partnership with EcoTree, a European provider of nature-based climate projects. Through the collaboration, Parador supported a certified reforestation project in France under the state-recognized Bas Carbone label.

The project aimed to bind carbon dioxide over the long term while strengthening biodiversity, improving soil quality and increasing forest resilience amid climate change.

Nature-based projects support emissions strategy

“Sustainability is not a state you reach; it is a path you commit to consistently,” said Neel Bradham, chief executive officer of Parador. “Our focus is on systematically avoiding and reducing emissions. Where emissions still occur today, we take responsibility and make an active contribution toward global climate neutrality.”

Parador prioritized nature-based removal projects that capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere while delivering measurable ecological benefits. The company positioned reforestation initiatives as a complement to emissions reduction, not a substitute.

The approach earned industry recognition. Parador received the German Sustainability Award for Companies 2026 in the Wood Processing category. The award is considered Europe’s most prominent sustainability honor and recognizes companies that embed environmental responsibility into long-term strategy.

The continued emissions reductions at Parador’s Coesfeld and Güssing sites, combined with the EcoTree partnership, marked another step in the company’s effort to shape interiors with responsibility.