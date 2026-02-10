Parador achieves carbon-neutral production

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsParador achieves carbon-neutral production

Coesfeld, Germany—Parador reached a new milestone in its sustainability journey, achieving carbon-neutral production across its manufacturing sites by the end of 2025. Parador

The company aligned its production processes with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and advanced its long-term sustainability strategy, Parador ONE – ONE Planet. ONE Chance. The effort reinforced Parador’s commitment to accountability across its entire value chain.

Parador reduced carbon emissions through a structured, long-term approach focused on avoidance, reduction and responsible climate contribution. Over several years, the company optimized production processes, lowered energy consumption and reduced emissions wherever technically and operationally feasible.

The company addressed remaining emissions through transparent climate initiatives embedded within a broader emissions-reduction strategy.

One key component of that strategy is a new partnership with EcoTree, a European provider of nature-based climate projects. Through the collaboration, Parador supported a certified reforestation project in France under the state-recognized Bas Carbone label.

The project aimed to bind carbon dioxide over the long term while strengthening biodiversity, improving soil quality and increasing forest resilience amid climate change.

Nature-based projects support emissions strategy

“Sustainability is not a state you reach; it is a path you commit to consistently,” said Neel Bradham, chief executive officer of Parador. “Our focus is on systematically avoiding and reducing emissions. Where emissions still occur today, we take responsibility and make an active contribution toward global climate neutrality.”

Parador prioritized nature-based removal projects that capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere while delivering measurable ecological benefits. The company positioned reforestation initiatives as a complement to emissions reduction, not a substitute.

The approach earned industry recognition. Parador received the German Sustainability Award for Companies 2026 in the Wood Processing category. The award is considered Europe’s most prominent sustainability honor and recognizes companies that embed environmental responsibility into long-term strategy.

The continued emissions reductions at Parador’s Coesfeld and Güssing sites, combined with the EcoTree partnership, marked another step in the company’s effort to shape interiors with responsibility.

Previous article
Seeing the impact of training come full circle
Next article
Abbey annual convention reflects optimism

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Company

Schattdecor: Design once, produce anywhere

Steve Feldman - 0
Maryland Heights, Mo.—A little more than a year into his role at Schattdecor North America, David Sheehan, CEO, is pleased with the company’s progress...
Read more
Column

How to dominate during this ongoing slump (part 6)

FCNews Columnist - 0
(Part six of a series) In the previous installments of this series, I’ve given an alternative to the type of marketing that most dealers...
Read more
Featured Post

Abbey annual convention reflects optimism

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Fort Launderdale, Fla.—Against a backdrop of strenuous economic conditions and a still-challenging housing market, the mood at Abbey Carpet & Floor’s annual convention was...
Read more
Al's Column

Seeing the impact of training come full circle

FCNews Columnist - 0
Attending the 2026 International Surface Event (TISE) this year felt a little different—in the best way, that is. It wasn’t just about walking the...
Read more
Featured Post

Andolino announces retirement from Couristan

FCNews Staff - 0
To my dear friends, In what has been a very loosely kept secret, I would like to take this opportunity to personally take control...
Read more
News

AHF Products showcases American-made flooring at IBS

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlanda, Fla.—AHF Products is offering builders and pro remodelers a hands-on experience at the International Builders Show with a dedicated hospitality suite featuring NASCAR...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X