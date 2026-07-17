Shaw Contract expands porcelain offering

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialShaw Contract expands porcelain offering

Format + FragmentedCartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract introduced Format + Fragmented, a new porcelain floor and wall tile collection designed for commercial interiors.

Previewed at NeoCon 2026, the collection is built around two complementary tiles. Format is a 12 x 24 concrete-inspired field tile featuring a subtle, sweeping brushstroke, available in 13 colorways including eight grounding standards and five accent hues. Fragmented is a 24 x 24 layered, terrazzo-inspired tile available in nine colorways, spanning vibrant options to quieter tones. Both tiles are colorbody glazed porcelain, preserving color depth and visual integrity over time, with rectified edges and a 9mm thickness, suitable for floor and wall applications in interior and exterior environments.

“There is a quiet moment after looking into bright light when colors linger behind closed eyes,” explained John Crews, director of design, education and porcelain studio for Shaw Contract. “Here, shapes drift and edges blur. What was seen becomes something that is instead felt. Format + Fragmented is inspired by this afterimage: the in-between space where perception softens and imagination takes over. Concrete-inspired tile and layered geometric forms work together to create rhythm, movement and emotional balance, allowing designers to move seamlessly between moments of restoration and moments of expression.”

Both tiles feature Shaw Contract’s StrideGuard Matte Finish, a proprietary performance technology embedded directly into the porcelain surface. With slip ratings exceeding ≥0.60 DCOF, a heavy-traffic-rated surface glaze, StrideGuard delivers the safety and durability demanded in high-use commercial environments without sacrificing design clarity.

Format + Fragmented reflects Shaw Contract’s People Together, Planet Forever commitment, a platform grounded in the idea that neutral is not enough and that design must actively contribute to healthier people and planet outcomes. The collection is supported by more than a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions since 2010, a closed-loop approach to circular economy initiatives and a supplier diversity program supporting inclusive supply chains.

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